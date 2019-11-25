Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins picked up his first career NFL victory as a starter in a comeback win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but the rookie was not on the field for the final snap of the game.

After leading a drive to the game-winning field goal with 16 seconds remaining, Haskins was caught up celebrating with fans on the sideline and taking selfies. When Washington's Fabian Moreau recorded his second interception of the day, Haskins was nowhere to be found.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In Haskins's stead, Case Keenum entered at quarterback for the final snap.

"No, I don't laugh at it," interim Redskins coach Bill Callahan said. "I'm happy we won. We'll address that. I'm just pleased we won the game. I just have to find out."

When Haskins was asked what happened following the victory, he acknowledged his excitement for losing track of the final moments of the game.

"I was so hype, I broke a water bottle," Haskins said. "I look up and we're in victory. I thought the game was over with already, but I'll get it next time."

One person who was not amused by Haskins's mistake was former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, who allowed Haskins to don his No. 7 this season after no player had worn it since his retirement in 1985.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Haskins had an improved showing against the Lions following a 17-point loss to the New York Jets in Week 11. After a slow start, the rookie QB finished the game 6-for-9 for 68 yards on his final two drives, both resulting in field goals.

Next time, though, Haskins would like to finish out the game.

At least the fan got his selfie.