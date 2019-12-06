The Knicks Social Media Team Doesn't Know What to Do Anymore: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. The Knicks are pathetic. The Knicks are an embarrassment. The Knicks are a joke.

None of this is news. It's been this way for about 20 years. Just a sad-sack franchise from top to bottom.

New York lost its eighth game in a row Thursday night—a 129-92 drubbing at the hands of the Nuggets—to drop to 4-18 on the season. In their previous game, the Knicks lost to the Bucks, 132-88. That's two losses by a combined 81 points.

The poor souls who have to run New York's Twitter account don't even know what do anymore. They've basically thrown their hands in the air and said, "Mercy." Just look at the two hilarious tweets the account sent out after each of these blowouts.

Normally, after their typical loss, the Knicks social media team has a fancy graphic to tweet, like they did after a loss to Boston on Dec. 1.

However, after the last two blowouts, no mention of the final score. No mention of the opponent. No mention of anything related to the game in the tweet after the loss to Denver. The tweet after the beating in Milwaukee at least mentioned the Bucks.

And how about the photo choice for each tweet? Absolutely comical. "Hey, we just got our asses kicked all over the arena, but we got our high-fives down pat."

We can't wait to see what the account tweets after the Knicks lose to the Pacers on Saturday.

2. J-Lo made a good joke about her famous body part and the Super Bowl during an appearance on the Tonight Show.

3. We told you Thursday about LeBron James firing back at Utah Jazz announcers who criticized him for celebrating on the court during the last moments of a blowout while not wearing any sneakers. James explained that he had given his sneakers to a kid in the crowd, but Jazz play-by-play man Craig Bolerjack still wanted LeBron to get off his lawn even after the King's explanation.

Craig, let it go. It's not a big deal at all.

4. We all know the kicking game in the NFL has become a total disaster. Here are some interesting stats to back that up.

5. The Bears get an A+ for their postgame celebration after beating the Cowboys Thursday night.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: This is as good as it gets if you're an old-school '80s WWF fan. Mean Gene, Bobby Heenan and a controversial "Manager of the Year" award with Vince McMahon and Jesse Ventura on commentary make for TV gold.

