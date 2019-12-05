1. Everyone knows that J.J. Watt is a great football player and future Hall of Famer. We also know his charitable work is legendary and admirable. I'm here to to heap praise on the Texans defensive star for something just as important: He has excellent food takes.

I was reminded of this Wednesday when Watt threw out this simple, yet strong observation.

This was hardly the first time Watt hit the nail on the head when it came to food opinions.

He has correctly summed up the problem with ordering fruit salad.

He knows his cereals, even though Golden Grahams should be higher on his list.

He is 100 percent accurate about breakfast.

He is also 100 percent accurate about brunch.

The passion Watt has for breakfast/bruch is even more impressive than his ability to rush the quarterback and is just another reason why he is an excellent role model.

2. A brand new SI Media Podcast dropped today and it features an interview with Pro Football Talk founder, Mike Florio.

Florio talked about why he started the website, it's growth over the years, why he won't redesign the site, the differences between him and other NFL insiders, why it's hard for him to cover broadcasters, the NFL's TV future and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. Big GET OFF MY LAWN moment here. The Lakers destroyed the Jazz last night, 121-96, which must have taken a toll on Utah's announcers because they got all salty with LeBron at the end of the game when he creeped onto the court without wearing his sneakers to celebrate a L.A. blocked shot.

James explained via Instagram Thursday that he wasn't wearing his sneakers because he had given them to a young fan.

4. Even though ESPN's College GameDay has more viewers last Saturday than FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show, Urban Meyer decided to do some trash talking.

This was a shot at Pat McAfee, who isn't part of the regular GameDay crew, but has made appearances on the show. McAfee returned fire and landed a TKO on Meyer.

5. As if Baker Mayfield's season wasn't already rough enough, now there is backlash to one his commercials that scares dogs. There's even a petition to get the commercial off TV, which is a bit much considering it features a #BakerHatesDogs hashtag.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since we started today's column with J.J. Watt and food, here is his best food moment ever

