Stephen A. Does Not Let His Kids Watch 'First Take': TRAINA THOUGHTS

Shutterstock

1. Now that I'm a Stephen A. Smith fan, I'm open to consuming Stephen A. Smith content.

GQ just released a very detailed (and very good) profile of ESPN's hot take performance artist and it's filled with amusing nuggets. Stephen A. mainly drinks tea, he only has two adult beverages per week and he won't debate people for free, to name a few.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The best nugget, though, was Stephen A. revealing that his daughters have to get permission to watch him do his thing every day on ESPN.

When asked why that was the case, Smith said, “Because I might wanna go off.”

Hopefully Smith allowed his girls to watch his performance yesterday when he divulged his list of the top five most annoying people in sports, which was pretty solid.

2. You know by now that Le'Veon Bell not only went bowling Sunday night after missing the Jets game agains the Dolphins because of the flu, but that he also bowled a 251.

While many people had a problem with this, Bell had a message for all the haters.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. Here's the thing about this tweet:

The NFL made changes last offseason after the debacle in New Orleans and the officiating and booth reviews are a bigger mess than ever.

4. Remember when, for some unknown reason, Sean Payton went for two after the Saints scored a touchdown in the first quarter to go up 13-7 against the Niners on Sunday? New Orleans fans certainly haven't forgotten the mind-boggling decision and have let Payton know about it. This includes a butcher at Whole Foods, who gave the Saints coach a hard time about screwing up. How did Payton handle the criticism? He told the guy, "Worry about your freaking meat."

5. The latest example of an athlete saying something on a live stream that he probably shouldn't say publicly comes from, JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Steelers wideout recently blabbed that he was paid $100,000 to watch and talk about the Week 14 Thursday night game between the Cowboys and Bears on his Twitch stream.

6. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Pro Football Talk founder Mike Florio.

Florio talked about why he started the website, how it's grown over the years, why he won't redesign the site, the differences between him and other NFL insiders, why it's hard for him to cover broadcasters, the NFL's TV future and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of Le'Veon Bell, we give you Mr. Perfect.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.