Jets star Le'Veon Bell doesn't let the flu slow him down.

Despite missing last Thursday and Friday's practices due to illness, Bell went bowling with his friends and family in New Jersey on Saturday night. He told reporters on Tuesday that doctors cleared him to leave his house and he ended up bowling the best score of his life during the outing.

"I rolled 251 off the flu. That's the bigger surprise," he said.

Bell missed New York's 22–21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. Coach Adam Gase told reporters that the Jets kept Bell from coming to the team hotel on Saturday night because he was contagious. Gase didn't appear happy that Bell was seen out while sick.

"I'd rather him be at home just getting better but that will be a conversation we'll have," Gase said. "What am I gonna discipline him for? I can't tell him you have to stay in your house."

Although Bell recorded a new stat while bowling, the running back is in the middle of one of the worst statistical seasons in his career. He's rushed for only 589 yards on 183 carries, a career-low 3.2 yard-per-carry average. Bell has 55 receptions, the second-most on the team, but he's averaging only 83 total yards per game.