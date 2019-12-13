Shaq Shares Evidence That Stevie Wonder May Not Be Fully Blind: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. If you listened to my SI Media Podcast with ESPN's Bomani Jones back in October, you heard the High Noon co-host lay out a popular Internet theory that there's a chance Stevie Wonder is not blind.

As I told Bomani, I've always rolled my eyes and shook my head whenever I'd come across someone who tried to make the argument that Stevie can see.

On last night's Inside the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal gave fuel to the "Stevie Isn't Blind" truthers with an admittedly pretty outstanding story about the legendary singer "seeing" him come out of an elevator.

I don't want to give any spoilers because you really need to watch the full 42-second clip and take in the way Shaq tells the story to get maximum enjoyment from it, so just check it out.

2. Ravens running back Mark Ingram definitely has a future in TV after he's done playing.

3. Another very strong comedic performance by Blake Griffin last night.

4. My former colleague, Richard Deitsch, spent last Sunday with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo and came away with several good anecdotes for this feature story. For example, Romo sings U2 songs right before kickoff of the game he's calling to warm up his voice.

5. Need to see it.

6. A brand new SI MEDIA PODCAST dropped Wednesday afternoon and it features a conversation with the very entertaining Kyle Brandt from Good Morning Football.

This was not a traditional interview; just a free-flowing conversation about a slew of topics including, the growth of Kyle's popular "Angry Runs" segment, why he loves George Kittle and Kirk Cousins, why he thinks it's important to always be supportive of his cast mates, how his path crossed with the World Series flasher, older people in sports media trying to act young, would he rather be Chris Pratt, Justin Timberlake or Tom Brady, Baby Yoda, the glut of podcasts, old-school WWF heels and much, much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since we started with Stevie Wonder, we're gonna end with Eddie Murphy's hilarious -- and very NSFW -- bit about Stevie from Delirious.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.