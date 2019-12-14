Weekend Hot Clicks: Patrick Reed's Caddie Shoves Fan in Latest Incident

Andy Brownbill/AP

It’s been an eventful couple weeks for Patrick Reed, the villain that Daniel Rapoport argues golf needs. Last weekend at the Hero World Challenge, he was caught cheating in the bunker, though the cheater thinks cheating is a strong word:

"It’s not the right word to use. If you do something unintentionally that breaks the rules, it’s not considered cheating . . . If you’re intentionally trying to do something, that would be considered cheating, but I wasn’t intentionally trying to improve a lie or anything like that. "It’s just wrong, it’s just not right."

Okay, Patrick, who was deservedly mocked by Justin Thomas during a practice round at the Presidents Cup.

And during Saturday’s morning sessions in Melbourne, Reed’s caddie Kessler Karain shoved a fan, which he downplayed by saying he was just protecting Reed. From the Fore Play podcast:

“As a caddie, one of your jobs is to protect your player. And unlike several other sports, in golf fans can get pretty close to athletes. We have been known for having fun with some good banter, but after hearing several fans in Australia for three days some had taken it too far. I had had enough. And this gentleman was one of them. Riding on the cart, guy was about three feet from Patrick and said, “You f------ suck.” I got off the cart and shoved him, said a couple things, probably a few expletives. Security came and I got back in the cart and left. I don’t think there’s one caddie I know that could blame me. Unless his bones break like Mr. Glass, the most harm done was a little spilled beer, which I’m more than happy to reimburse him for.”

Hours later, the PGA Tour announced Karain’s suspension, which he did not contest.

What if...

The FBS adopted the 24-team FCS playoff format?

The eight-team College Football Playoff is one of the most talked-about in-season and offseason college football stories every year. And per usual during the bowl season, the eight-team chatter is through the roof right now. But what if -- in a fantasy world in which this would never happen -- we had a 24-team playoff with 10 auto-bid conference champs?

I tackled that question this week and made two brackets. First, a bracket following all the FCS rules:

Ten conference champions are in, along with 14 at-large bids. The top eight teams (conference champ or not) are seeded and given a first-round bye and home game in the second round. The remaining 16 teams are paired in first-round games according to geographical proximity (of both each other and the winner's second-round opponent). For example, the ninth- and 10th-best teams could meet in the first round because they're within 400 miles (the FCS mileage threshold for mandatory ground travel) of each other and/or their second-round opponent.

Teams from the same conference can't be paired in the first round unless they didn't meet in the regular season. Same goes for non-conference teams who met in the regular season. At-large teams may also submit blind bids to host first-round games. Because we can't predict host bids in this exercise, the higher seed in the College Football Playoff rankings will host each game. And like the College Football Playoff, teams are not reseeded after any of the rounds.

And second, a bracket using only the final College Football Playoff Rankings. Both brackets are pure insanity.

What if… (Pt. 2)

Jake Fromm didn’t throw an overtime interception in Georgia’s eventual loss to South Carolina? Or if Brandon Aiyuk didn’t have an 81-yard touchdown reception on 3rd-and-16 late in Arizona State’s win over Oregon?

On this week’s podcast episode, we broke down the five plays that built the 2019 playoff field and how, if they went another direction, would’ve given us a different playoff field. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast, and everywhere else.

Still can’t believe this happened

Odds & Ends

Oh. My. God.

Good son

