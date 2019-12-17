In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: A look into Drew Brees’s preparation, how awful it is to play for the Jaguars and more.

Drew Brees puts the work in

Chuck Cook/USA Today Sports

Drew Brees was simply unstoppable in the Saints’ rout over the Colts. Not only did he break Peyton Manning’s all-time NFL passing touchdown record, he did it while having easily the best game of any quarterback this season and one of the greatest passing performances ever. He threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns while connecting on 29 of his 30 pass attempts. That’s right, he had just one incomplete pass while averaging more than 10 yards per attempt. That’s the highest single-game completion percentage in NFL history.

Here’s that one incompletion, a second-quarter dump-off that he rushed and threw just out of the reach of Latavius Murray.

Thanks to some behind-the-scenes footage posted by Brees’s former teammate Reggie Bush, we can get a sense of how Brees puts himself in a position to have a ridiculous game like that.

Bush posted a video on Sunday of Brees all by himself on the practice field at the Saints’ facility, going through the motions and visualizing every play he wanted to make on Monday night.

“Ain’t no shortcuts to greatness, man,” Bush said. “This is what it’s about right here. We’re about 40 minutes after practice and there’s only one man out here on this field.”

Brees is far from the only guy in the NFL who puts in extra work but it’s still awesome to see candid footage like this. Playing quarterback in the NFL is insanely difficult, especially four weeks shy of your 41st birthday, and sometimes it’s necessary to spent the better part of an hour visualizing your impending destruction of the opposing defense. Because of the time Brees spent on an empty field after Sunday’s walkthrough, he made Monday’s game look like he was playing on a field without a defense.

So the Jags stink and are terrible to play for

The player was not initially identified but former Jaguar Dante Fowler came forward to say it was him.

Look how tight that window is!

I was in the stands and no one could believe this wasn’t a goal

This guy is 7'3"

Is there anyone outside the NHL who could kick a soccer ball on skates?

Fighting racism with... paintings of monkeys?

Durant is nowhere to be found

Hey, that’s my car

Who cleared off the logo without leaving any foot prints?

Not sports

Netflix released a deleted scene from the very funny sketch show I Think You Should Leave. ... Instagram is using bots to tell users not to post offensive comments.

I’ve seen a clip of this so many times but somehow never the full video

Some Russian guy built a functioning steam train in his yard

This is melting my brain

A good song

