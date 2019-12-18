USA Today Images

1. If you are a sports media junkie, we have a two-fer for you today. The "Sports Illustrated Sports Media Awards" have been released for your reading pleasure. There are 19 categories, including Broadcast Team of the Year, Best Single Game Performance, Biggest Disappointment, Best Podcast, Best Interview and much more.

We also have your listening pleasure covered with the big year-end episode of the SI Media Podcast. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post and John Ourand of Sports Business Journal joined me for a roundtable discussion to recap the biggest sports media stories of 2019 (NFL ratings up, NBA ratings down, FOX Nook Kickoff challenges College GameDay), highlight some rising stars and make predictions for 2020. Where will Tony Romo end up? Which outlet will end up streaming NFLSunday Ticket? Will the Monday Night Football booth change again?

You can hear us opine on all of that and much below or you can listen to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

2. These were some very powerful and moving words by Rich Eisen on the recent passing of his father. Definitely worth your time.

3. A good Bill Walton story.

4. Pretty cool moment here from the Yankees' introductory press conference for pitcher Gerrit Cole.

This was Cole at the 2001 World Series:

This was Cole at the press conference today:

Apparently, Cole kept the very faded sign (or made a replica).

5. Are we in the middle of a trend where NBA players just let the salty language fly during postgame press conferences? Yesterday, we told you about Steven Adams saying he "sh*t his pants" during clutch free-throws and now we have Patrick Beverly just letting the F-word fly last night.

6. Remember a couple of years ago when that weird lady wrote a letter to a newspaper to rip Cam Newton for being a bad role model because he puffed his chest, thrusted his pelvis and was "arrogant" during a game against the Titans? Here's how Cam Newton spent his day Wednesday.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The countdown to Eddie Murphy's return to Saturday Night Live continues. Here's what might be his most famous sketch ever.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher.