Steven Adams Gives One of the Most Refreshing Postgame Interviews You'll Ever Hear: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. When athletes have to talk about a clutch situation they were involved in, they usually throw out ever cliché in the book. These are the opportunities we love. This is what it's all about. I was just focused on doing my job. I was just trying to stay in a positive frame of mind.

Thunder center Steven Adams gave us the complete opposite of this kind of interview last night after the Thunder beat the Bulls, 109-106.

With the game tied at 106 and four seconds remaining in regulation, Adams was fouled and went to the free-throw line for two shots. He banked in the first one before missing the second.

How did he handle such a pressure situation?

"I absolutely shit my pants," Adams explained in his postgame interview. "It's pretty tough. I didn't realize how much pressure it is."

Thank you for keeping it real, Steven Adams.

2. For a total change of pace from that lead item, here is something you absolutely should watch: Around the Horn's Tony Reali's discussing Newton High School winning the state championship last Saturday, seven years to the day of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

3. Booger McFarland got a little too frisky with the telestrator last night.

4. This is one of the most amazing Hot-Take Show clips you'll ever see, and by amazing I meant unbelievably mind-boggling in its dumbness.

5. After being named the "Franchise of the Decade" by Sports Business Journal, the Warriors celebrated with a 16-second video to commemorate the honor. Visibly absent from the clip was Kevin Durant. We now await the "it was just an oversight" PR statement.

6. A brand new SI MEDIA PODCAST dropped Wednesday afternoon and it features a conversation with the very entertaining Kyle Brandt from Good Morning Football.

This was not a traditional interview; just a free-flowing conversation about a slew of topics including, the growth of Kyle's popular "Angry Runs" segment, why he loves George Kittle and Kirk Cousins, why he thinks it's important to always be supportive of his cast mates, how his path crossed with the World Series flasher, older people in sports media trying to act young, would he rather be Chris Pratt, Justin Timberlake or Tom Brady, Baby Yoda, the glut of podcasts, old-school WWF heels and much, much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: We are celebrating Eddie Murph'sy returns to Saturday Night Live this weekend by featuring some of his classic work when he was a cast member from 1980 to 1984.

