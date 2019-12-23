In Monday’s Hot Clicks: An Eagles fan wants to be a reporter, the Cowboys get stuck in Philly and more.

Never change, Philly fans

Philadelphia Eagles/YouTube

Somebody on the Eagles’ security team is getting fired this morning after a random—and apparently quite drunk—guy was able to get into Doug Pederson’s press conference even managed to ask the coach a question.

A stunned Pederson called ”timeout” and asked, “Who is this? Is he credentialed?”

“Holy cow, this will be on SportsCenter,” Pederson quipped as the man was being removed.

It’s tough to hear in the video but the man said, “Doug, meeting Eli next weekend, what do you think?" according to NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt, one of the actual reporters in the room.

That’s barely a coherent thought (and Eli Manning probably won’t get the start for the Giants in the finale) but at least it was an open-ended question.

The guy wasn’t the only fan who managed to weasel his way into the room for the presser. Another video shows a few more people in the back of the room wearing Eagles jerseys and bundled up like they weren’t sitting in the heated press box. Those were friends of the guy who tried to ask the question, according to Rosenblatt, and they were also removed from the room.

Pederson is lucky the Eagles won the game to stay alive in the NFC East race, otherwise the guy might not have been so friendly.

You can’t make this up

The Cowboys offense was grounded in Philadelphia in a must-win game, and then the team was literally grounded for hours as it attempted to head back to Dallas.

A win over the Eagles would have clinched the NFC East championship for Dallas but the Cowboys managed just 311 yards of total offense and nine points. The team couldn’t even get off the ground after the final whistle, as the charter plane that was supposed to take them back to Dallas had a mechanical issue.

The plane wasn’t fixed until after 10:30 p.m., about three hours after the game ended. And yet Jerry Jones didn’t use the extra time to fire Jason Garrett and leave him in Pennsylvania.

The best of SI

Michael Thomas cemented himself as one of the NFL’s best young players in breaking Marvin Harrison’s single season catch record. ... Dangerous and racist actions by the crowd overshadowed yesterday’s Tottenham-Chelsea match.

Around the sports world

Jets offensive assistant Hines Ward got a Gatorade bath after beating his old Steelers squad. ... Netflix is debuting an Aaron Hernandez docuseries on Jan. 15. ... Philip Rivers says he still wants to play football. ... Isaiah Thomas was suspended two games for going into the stands to confront two aggressive hecklers.

How many picks after Trubisky was that?

Bears fans are probably fine with Mitch, thought

Another double doink at Soldier Field

He came prepared for the QB change

Worse than mono

At least there were people there to boo them

It was mostly Raiders fans, though

Nashville would change this law if the Saints were in the same division as the Titans

That’s not a whiffle ball?

They’re going to be so depressed when he gets sent back down to the G-League

But the NFL really cares about head injuries

This is literally unstoppable

How many ski resorts can you surf at?

Pete Alonso is adjusting nicely to New York

Gumbo, frankincense and myrrh

Did you pick enough fonts, Joe?

Not sports

A man in Canada robbed a bank armed with a machete and fled on a snowmobile. ... Garfield cartoonist Jim Davis is auctioning 11,000 of his hand-drawn comic strips. ... Somebody made a robot vacuum that also flies.

It looks like a diorama

Eddie Murphy was great on SNL

A good song

