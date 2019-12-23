Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes had some fun with his touchdown celebration in the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-3 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Chiefs had their way against Chicago and held the Bears scoreless until the end of the third quarter. Kansas City reached a 17-0 lead after a six-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce and extra point in the second quarter, and Mahomes celebrated accordingly.

Following the completion, Mahomes looked down at his hands and counted to 10—the pick he was selected with in the 2017 draft. The Bears, who selected Mitch Trubisky second overall in that draft, passed on Mahomes.

Fans made the Bears well aware of who they passed on in 2017 with posters and even a Mahomes Bears jersey.

With the Chiefs' victory, Mahomes can now count to five for the team's fifth straight win. Kansas City stands atop the AFC West with an 11-4 record heading into the final week of the NFL season.