MLB Players Go Off On Astros Over Cheating Scandal: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. What a day on the Twitter dot com machine yesterday, huh?

At one point, it was impossible to keep up with the anarchy. You had Jessica Mendoza's ill-advised comments ripping Mike Fiers for "ratting out" the Astros, Odell Beckham was in trouble with the law for acting like a complete buffoon and then a slew of conspiracy theories about Astros players possibly wearing buzzers to get signals took over Twitter in the afternoon.

My colleague, Dan Gartland, did a great job of laying out everything that took place with regards to the buzzer controversy in today's Hot Clicks, so I'm not going to rehash it here.

I'm going to show you how current and former MLB players are basically completely fed up with the Astros. Two current players who wanted to remain anonymous reached out to me yesterday to express their disappointment that Houston players weren't being disciplined over the garbage can scheme. Players around the league are livid about this entire scandal and many voiced their displeasure Thursday.

One player even helped promote the buzzer theory.

Forget buzzers. Astros players better wear some extra protection all over their bodies because it certainly sounds like some pitchers are going to send a message next season when they face Houston batters.

2. Trevor Plouffe not only weighed in on the Astros yesterday, but he also had strong thoughts on ESPN, Jessica Mendoza and Alex Rodriguez.

3. Charles Barkley went savage on Draymond Green last night.

4. J.J. Redick is speaking the truth here.

5. The Rock posted one hell of an inspirational and emotional message on Instagram today about his father, Rocky Johnson, who passed away earlier this week.

6. This is a very valid question.

Will OBJ give Trump a swirly or a noogie if he shows up?

7. FOX NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee joined the latest episode of the SI Media Podcast. Menefee gave us the inside scoop of Jimmy Johnson's Hall of Fame surprise Wednesday night (Menefee was the only cast member who knew about it) and talked about his approach for the five-hour pregame show he has to host on Super Bowl Sunday this year.

Menefee also talked about getting the hosting job after James Brown left for CBS, what it's like to work with Terry Bradshaw, his relationship with other pregame show hosts, his impression of Gronk after working with him this season and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: We are just about there. The season 10 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm airs this Sunday at 10:30 pm. We celebrate with my all-time favorite scene.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.