Kevin Harlan Called a Kick to the Groin as Only He Can: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Kevin Harlan was back at it Monday night.

This time, the man who can call anything did his thing on a good old knee to the groin. Blazers forward Hassan White took the nasty shot from Eric Paschall and Harlan went full Harlan.

"That face and where he just took that knee speaks volumes. He took it where no man wants to get it. OUCH!"

Yes, Harlan makes headlines for calling things like a fan running on the field and a cat getting loose in a stadium, but he calls legit action as well as anyone, as he showed during the Blazers' 129-124 overtime win against the Warriors in which Dame Lillard scored 61 points.

On a side note, Harlan will be a guest on the SI Media Podcast next week before he calls Super Bowl LIV for Westwood One radio. Brent Musburger and Chris Long will be guests on this week's episode, so subscribe here.

2. Derek Jeter will be announced as the newest member of baseball's Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. ET tonight. Haters will try to diminish Jeter's accomplishments, but, as with most things, Larry David knows and speaks the truth.

3. Everybody should be rooting for Andy Reid, whose 207 career wins are the most for a coach who hasn't won a Super Bowl, to finally get his ring.

4. Remember this commercial that I posted here a couple of weeks ago?

Well, the fine people from www.2020ChessSet.com reached out and wanted to give away three sets to Traina Thoughts readers.

The first three people who e-mail me (Jimmy.Traina@simail.com) the correct answer to the following questions will win a 2020 Battle for The White House Chess Set. You must e-mail me your response.

• On the most recent SI Media Podcast, Curt Menefee mentioned a Chiefs player whose name Terry Bradshaw butchered while doing highlights one time. What was the name of that player?

• On the SI Media Podcast released Jan. 9 with Jim Miller, he said the ballpark for Tony Romo's new salary will probably be between what two amounts of money?

• On the Dec. 11 edition of the SI Media Podcast, Kyle Brandt asked me a "Who would you rather be?" between three people. Who were the three people?

5. This is your Viral Tweet of the Day and it's quite a doozy.

6. FOX NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee joined the latest episode of the SI Media Podcast. Menefee gave us the inside scoop of Jimmy Johnson's Hall of Fame surprise Wednesday night (Menefee was the only cast member who knew about it) and talked about his approach for the five-hour pregame show he has to host on Super Bowl Sunday this year.

Menefee also talked about getting the hosting job after James Brown left for CBS, what it's like to work with Terry Bradshaw, his relationship with other pregame show hosts, his impression of Gronk after working with him this season and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: We continue Royal Rumble Week in Traina Thoughts by remembering the first ever Royal Rumble in 1988l

