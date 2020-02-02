Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the halftime performance at Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and Niners in Miami. The halftime show has gotten more and more over-the-top in recent years and in recent Super Bowls and viewership has been higher for halftime than the actual game. So J-Lo and Shakira will have their work cut out for them if they want to be remembered as doing one of the best halftime shows of all time.

How will the show stack up against others in from this century? Here are our rankings of the top 10 halftime shows in the 2000s.

1. Prince, 2007: It's hard to top one of the great performers of all time singing Purple Rain as the rain came down in Miami. The pop legend also hit all the right notes with his covers, singing Proud Mary, All Along the Watchtower, and Best of You.

2. Beyonce, 2013: Beyonce was at the peak of her career during this performance and she came through with a memorable show that even gave the country a Destiny's Child reunion as Bey, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland sang a medley of their hits.

3. Lady Gaga, 2017: The show started with Lady Gaga singing America the Beautiful and featured drones, many of her hit songs and the pop star performing from the top of Houston's NRG Stadium.

4. Justin Timberlake, 2018: Timberlake gave people a little of everything, putting together a medley of that featured 11 songs including, Filthy, Rock Your Body, Señorita, SexyBack, My Love, Cry Me a River, Suit & Tie, Until the End of Time, I Would Die 4 U, Mirrors, and Can't Stop the Feeling!

5. U2, 2002: The legendary band did the honors at the Super Bowl just six months after 9/11 and gave the country an uplifting, heartfelt and emotional performance that paid tribute to the victims and emphasized patriotism.

BONUS: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake, 2004: It's hard to figure out where to rank this one because it's not necessarily the best, but it's the most memorable and had the most impact. Timberlake and Jackson's duet on Rock Your Body caused a controversy that had big ramifications on censorship in the United States while also doing damage to Jackson's career. Again, this might not be one of the best halftime shows of the century, but it is easily the most talked about.