How strong is Zion? This Strong.

NBA on TNT

If we’re lucky, last night’s Bucks-Pelicans game will have been the first matchup between two guys who will go at it for the next decade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson are two of the most exciting players in the NBA. For Zion, it’s still about the potential of what he might be capable of, while we’ve already seen Giannis evolve from a freak to an MVP. Few players in the NBA possess such unique athletic gifts as those two, which is what made Tuesday night’s game so appealing. It was the first time we got to see these massive talents share the floor, and it did not disappoint.

Giannis generally got the best of the matchup, leading Milwaukee to a 120–108 victory with his 34-point, 17-rebound performance. He also smothered Zion with this impressive block in transition.

Zion struggled a bit, scoring 20 points on just 5-of-19 shooting, but he did show glimpses of what makes him such a must-watch prospect. In the fourth quarter, Giannis came down with a defensive rebound and Zion reached up to rip the ball right out of his hands.

Do you realize how hard that is to do? Giannis’s hands are big enough that they can nearly cover the entire ball. He had both of his hands wrapped firmly around the ball and Zion reached way above his head to snatch the ball out of Giannis’s grasp. Giannis thought there was no way he could have possibly done that without holding the ball and triggering a jump ball. He walked around with his mouth agape trying to get a ref to tell him how it wasn’t a toss-up.

Brook Lopez also had an amazing reaction.

NBA on TNT

Zion made a similar play in his lone NBA Summer League appearance, robbing Knicks forward Kevin Knox. But doing it against a player as good as Giannis is way more cool.

Bucks players were quite complimentary of Zion after the game. Khris Middleton called him “a beast.” Giannis was also impressed with what he saw.

“He’ll be a really good player for a lot of years to come,” Antetokounmpo said after the game. “He’s out there helping the team; he’s competing as hard as possible. He’s just gotta stay healthy, and he’s gonna have a bright future.”

The Knicks are at it again

After yesterday’s news that Steve Mills is out as president of the Knicks, I’m feeling pretty good about what I wrote about James Dolan last week. Only an owner as incompetent as Dolan could think it’s a good idea to fire the guy in charge of your front office just two days before the trade deadline.

Here’s the crazy thing, though: Mills isn’t even really getting fired. He’s getting sent up the ladder to another high-powered job. Look at the second paragraph of the team’s press release.

But don’t worry, Dolan has this all figured out. He’s reportedly hoping to hire Raptors exec Masai Ujiri. You know, the undisputed best basketball ops guy in the NBA. Why he’d want to join a team as notoriously dysfunctional as the Knicks when things seem to be going just fine in Toronto is beyond me, but I’m not the guy with a billion dollars.

Dolan is also reportedly considering hiring a player agent to run his front office. It should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed the Knicks that his top choice works for the massive agency CAA. The oddly symbiotic relationship between the Knicks and CAA is how J.R. Smith’s brother, Chris, ended up getting paid $500,000 to play two minutes of NBA basketball.

I can’t wait to see how Dolan chooses to mess this up.

