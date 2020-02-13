In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Luke Walton’s chirping at Luka Doncic is caught on camera, Ben Roethlisberger could be West Virginia’s mascot and more.

“Go give the ref your autograph”

Luka Doncic lit up the Kings (33 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists) in a blow out win in Dallas last night, but Sacramento coach Luke Walton thinks the budding superstar had a little help from the officials.

In the final seconds of the third quarter, Walton was assessed a technical foul after saying something to Doncic. The exchange was captured on the game broadcast and you can read Walton’s lips clear as day.

Doncic responded by telling Walton, “Don’t do that,” according to the Sacramento Bee.

“He said something that I didn’t like about me,” Doncic said in an on-court interview with Fox Sports Southwest.

Walton, meanwhile, straight-up lied when asked about the exchange after the game.

“I have all the respect in the world for Luka,” Walton said. “He got what he wanted tonight, wherever he wanted. I wasn’t saying anything to him. I don’t know if he thought I said something to him. He had a great game, he’s a great player and he led his team to victory. You’ve got to give him credit.

“I wouldn’t have said anything [to him]. What can you say? Between him and Porzingis, they handled that game. Again, nothing but praise for him as a player, and he had a great game tonight.”

But the transcription doesn’t do it justice. Watch the video of his exchange with reporters and you can see how Walton stumbles over his words and chuckles nervously while trying to claim he didn’t do what everyone saw him do.

No matter what Walton says, Doncic has another reason to resent the Kings. He has said he thought for sure he was heading to Sacramento before he was passed over in the 2018 draft in favor of Marvin Bagley, reportedly because Kings exec Vlade Divac has beef with Luka’s father.

Luka hasn’t really shown himself to be a vengeful guy, but you might as well circle that March 17 Mavs-Kings game on your calendar anyway.

The best of SI

Michigan State’s decision to open its checkbook for Colorado’s Mel Tucker shows how broken college coaching is. ... Dwyane Wade’s support for his trans daughter is admirable. ... Which young NBA star would you pick to build a franchise around?

Around the sports world

Watch out NFL, Jameis Winston just had surgery to fix his vision. ... Knicks interim coach Mike Miller finally met the team’s new branding consultant Steve Stoute, after Stoute said Miller would be fired. ... Here are the craziest complaints people sent to the FCC about the Super Bowl halftime show.

They did KD dirty

Oh my god, that’s Big Ben

He didn’t even get his last name right!

They really don’t want to talk about this in an uncontrolled environment

Now I especially want the Yankees to win the World Series

Scary scene at the world’s most famous big wave surfing locations

Tom Brady hasn’t eaten cake since he was at Michigan

Sneak peek of the dunk contest?

You won’t see this at the NBA dunk contest

They’re 21–32 now...

Dirk was in a German Super Bowl commercial

I thought it was mostly desert out there

I might have to get a PlayStation

Not sports

An image of two mice fighting on a subway platform won a prestigious wildlife photography award. ... Rick Moranis is returning to acting for a sequel to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

Ben Schwartz is a riot in this interview

Trick question. You’re both miserable.

This is why we have to save the glaciers

A good song

