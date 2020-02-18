In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: A salty Yankees fan makes his presence known at Astros camp, a frightening crash at Daytona and more.

Did he have a buzzer, too?

Monday’s workout at Astros camp gave us a glimpse of what Houston players can expected to be subjected to by opposing fans this season.

As Astros stars Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman stepped into the cage for their first batting practice of the day, one prankster behind the plate started banging on a trash can.

Because this is 2020, the dude filmed his banging and posted it on Twitter.

The guy is a Yankees fan, of course, and he apparently made the trip to West Palm Beach with the explicit purpose of giving the Astros a piece of his mind. When Altuve walked to the field, hounded by autograph seekers, the Yankees fan yelled out, “Cheater!”

If this kind of stuff is starting to happen in just the first few days of spring training, imagine what Astros players are going to face when the games start to matter and they head out on the road. Opposing fans better spend the rest of the offseason brainstorming ways to get under Houston’s skin.

Scary moment at Daytona

Everyone was holding their breath after a really awful crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Ryan Newman’s car hit the wall and flipped over, bursting into flames as it skidded upside down along the pavement. A black screen was brought out to shield Newman from fans and TV cameras as he was loaded onto a stretcher.

The good news is that, while Newman was hospitalized in serious condition, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The best of SI

10 bold predictions for the NBA’s stretch run. ... Where would John Beilein land if he decided to go back to college?

Around the sports world

The new NFL CBA could be a lot less harsh about marijuana. ... Mike Trout came out strong against the Astros, saying he “lost some respect” for the players involved. ... After being hounded by conspiracy theories about his tattoo, Jose Altuve showed it off for reporters. ... UConn fell out of the top five in the women’s hoops poll for the first time since 2007, 253 weeks. ... Andrew Luck helped a former Colts practice squad QB land a job in the XFL.

Hot fire from Justin Turner

TNT is making a four-part documentary about Inside the NBA

Quality buzzer beater

The Astros? Cheating? Get outta town.

Huge brawl between the Bolts and Avs

Former Bucks forward Marques Johnson get still get up at 64

Nicely done

Remember some guys

To the rescue

He’s got a nose for the ball

Not sports

Fossils from a car-sized prehistoric turtle have been discovered in South America. ... Researchers in Belgium are using insect fat to replace butter in baked goods. ... MovieFone went bankrupt and only person still works for the service (not Kramer).

The producers of Stranger Things have a new project

What a time to be alive

A gas line explosion in Texas sent flames 150 feet into the air

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.