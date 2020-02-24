Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner is one of baseball's most accomplished pitchers, though he appears to be far from a one-trick pony.

Bumgarner apparently moonlights as a rodeo roper when he is not on the mound, competing in events under the alias, "Mason Saunders," according to The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly and Zach Buchanan.

Baggarly and Buchanan revealed Bumgarner's rodeo roping on Sunday night, with a story that includes a photo of Bumgarner alongside North Carolina roping pro Jaxson Tucker. The duo reportedly won $26,560 at a competition at the Rancho Rio Arena in Wickenburg, Ariz in December, and Bumgarner confirmed his hobby and photo on Sunday night.

"Oh boy," Bumgarner said. "This is ruining my alias."

The competition in Arizona appears to be far from Bumgarner's first rodeo event. He confirmed his appearance alongside Colorado roper Tammy Ellerman in March 2019, and Bumgarner added that he's won previous events under his alias.

The 2014 World Series MVP signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Diamondbacks in December 2019. So how does Bumgarner's new team feel about his extracurricular activities? The answer is unclear. Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said he is "not going to get into discussing specific contract language," when contacted by The Athletic.

Bumgarner finished with a 3.90 ERA in 2019 as he struck out 203 batters in 207 innings. But if this whole baseball thing doesn't work out, at least Bumgarner already has a backup plan lined up.