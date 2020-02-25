Minor League Giants Affiliate to Host Mason Saunders Night

On Sunday, thanks to The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly and Zach Buchanan, the world learned that Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner moonlights as a rodeo roper when he is not on the mound under the alias, "Mason Saunders."

As a result, the San Jose Giants, a Class-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants said it's "time to saddle up" for Mason Saunders night on Friday, June 5.

Per the team's release, the evening will be complete with a San Jose Giants/Rodeo Shirsey giveaway and themed promotions. Fans are also encouraged, per the team, to dress up as their alias or alter-ego.

The Athletic revealed Bumgarner's alter-ego with a story that includes a photo of Bumgarner alongside North Carolina roping pro Jaxson Tucker. The duo reportedly won $26,560 at a competition at the Rancho Rio Arena in Wickenburg, Ariz., in December.

"Oh boy," Bumgarner said of the story. "This is ruining my alias."

The competition in Arizona appears to be far from Bumgarner's first rodeo event. He confirmed his appearance alongside Colorado roper Tammy Ellerman in March 2019, and Bumgarner added that he's won previous events under his alias.

The 2014 World Series MVP with the Giants signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Diamondbacks in December 2019, his first time leaving the franchise that drafted and developed him.