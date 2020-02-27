A Texas woman was charged with fraudulent use of identifying information and using a false statement to obtain a credit card after she attempted to use Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta's social security number to open a new line of credit, local police said Wednesday.

Per charging documents, 27-year-old Stephanie Hunter told investigators that she had purchased Fertita's information online and applied for a bank credit card, among other items.

Hunter allegedly used Fertitta's name, social security number and other personal information on the application. However, she listed her own address and phone for her application. Per court filings, she also used a fake Gmail address involving Fertitta's name.

Lifelock notified the NBA owner that someone had opened an account in his name at Capital One Bank and Fertitta reported the scheme to local police.

Last October, police arrested Hunter on an unrelated warrant, per police, and questioned her about the credit lines. Hunter admitted to the scheme upon being questioned.

Local law enforcement says that the investigation has now uncovered at least a dozen other potential victims, including Walmart heir Alice Walton.

Per KHOU11, she has been arrested multiple times previously for charges including theft and possession of marijuana.