1. Charles Barkley continued his on-going war of words with Warriors forward Draymond Green during a Tuesday appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

Before we get to that, some background. Barkley has been mocking Green all season for putting up "triple-singles." He also said, "I think [Draymond is] a good player and a great guy. I like messing with him but he's got the perfect face for radio. He don't have a TV face! He could do the job but he doesn't have a face for TV."

Green responded last week by saying that he could take Barkley's job on TNT.

"Barkley should stop before I take his job," said Green, "because I can do that well, too. He didn't make enough money playing so he need that job -- he should stop talking to me. I have a tendency to end people, so he should stop before I take his job. He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.”

Cut to Barkley speaking to Dan Patrick today and poor Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and and J.C. Chasez ended up getting hit with some shrapnel.

Bad take by Barkley. While Justin Timberlake is obviously a megastar, when you had as a great a run as *NSYC had in the late '90s, it's a team effort.

2. Speaking of the late '90s, this clip of TNT's Ernie Johnson trying to explain the Internet ("It's open on holidays!") and NBA.com to Chris Webber is just fantastic.

3. Lest anyone think NBC was going to allow ESPN to acquire Al Michaels for Monday Night Football, think again.

4. Jimmy Fallon asked A-Rod about buying the Mets last night and A-Rod answered in his is typical awkward way with weird laugh included.

5. XFL games are now drawing less than a million viewers -- and that's before March Madness has even begun.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols. Nichols talks about her role as host of The Jump each weekday, what she wants to accomplish in her interviews, Spike Lee vs. the Knicks and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Curb Your Enthusiasm was so good this week I need to post clips every day for the foreseeable future.