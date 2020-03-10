NBC Sports doesn't want to lose Al Michaels.

The network shot down ESPN's request to discuss potentially acquiring Michaels for its Monday Night Football broadcast, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

"We look forward to Al completing his contract and calling Sunday Night Football games on NBC," NBC Sports spokesperson Greg Hughes told the Post.

ESPN declined to comment when contacted by the Post.

Michaels has two years remaining on his Sunday Night Football contract, and NBC Sports has already arranged for Mike Tirico to take over when his deal ends.

Last week, Marchand reported that ESPN would "attempt to acquire" Michaels for its telecasts in 2020. ESPN would like to pair Michaels with Peyton Manning, and is reportedly eyeing the former NFL quarterback as its "top choice" after Tony Romo signed a 10-year contract with CBS on Feb 28.

According to Marchand, ESPN has begun talks with Manning "in hopes of signing him with Michaels or not," although he has not stated yet if he wants to work in broadcasting.

Joe Tessitore and former Buccaneers defensive lineman Booger McFarland currently call ESPN's Monday Night Football games, and the network reportedly has not informed them if they will be returning or not.