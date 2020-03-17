In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: The bizarre sensation of a wrestling show without a crowd, Bill O’Brien makes another brain-dead move and more.

It just isn’t the same without the crowd going wild

With all sports on hold due to the coronavirus, you had two options if you wanted to watch live TV on Monday night: the news and WWE.

Yes, WWE is still airing Raw and SmackDown as the world hunkers down. But instead of playing to packed arenas around the country, the company moved all of its shows to its Orlando training facility, the WWE Performance Center, where they’re being filmed in front of nobody. Even WrestleMania on April 5 won’t have any fans.

It’s a truly surreal sight to behold. The typically over-the-top world of professional wrestling is suddenly turned into a black-box theatre production. It creates for some oddly tense and compelling character work at times, like this promo from Adam “Edge” Copeland.

But when “Stone Cold” Steve Austin appeared on screen, it was just... weird.

No one can get the crowd to go wild with just his mere presence like Stone Cold can. If Raw had been at the 19,000-seat PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh last night like it was supposed to be, everybody would have been on their feet the moment the glass-shattering cue of his entrance music hit. There would have been raucous cheers when he smashed his beers together and when he delivered his signature Stunner.

Instead, there was silence.

Austin said after the show that the experience was bizarre even for him.

“It was really cool to be here today and it was really strange to be in front of an arena with no people,” Austin said. “For so long, you train to get a response and when you get that response, you proceed accordingly. So to be here in front of an empty crowd was very interesting, a very strange feeling. I’ve worked in front of small crowds back when I first started, but when you’re used to a lot of people being here it’s a little bit different.”

The best of SI

Trading stud receiver DeAndre Hopkins was a massive blunder for the Texans. ... It seems awfully unrealistic at this point to expect the 2020 Olympics to go ahead as planned. ... The Mexican soccer league waited far too long before canceling games.

Around the sports world

What is the sports media left to do in the absence of sports? ... Brown hired Heather Marini as its quarterbacks coach, the first female position coach in Division I college football. ... How many games can MLB realistically play this season? ... The Kentucky Derby is going to be held in September.

The Texans got fleeced

Kyler Murray is over the moon about his new weapon

Ja Morant is getting stir crazy

Honey Badger reacts to the Dak Prescott franchise tag

That MJ documentary really needs to come out

Sounds like Mrs. Self is enjoying the shortened season

A+ rant from John Oliver

It’s just that easy

Not sports

The capital city of an ancient Mayan kingdom was discovered in somebody’s backyard in Mexico. ... Movie studios are making new releases available for rent now that theaters are shut down. ... Cats cleaned up at the Razzie Awards.

The replies here are gold

At least somebody’s having fun

Frogger meets Pacman

Morons, all of them

A good song

