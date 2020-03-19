In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: A bizarre scene in Aussie rules football, Coach O helps with Louisiana’s coronavirus response and more.

100,000 seats and nobody in them

One of the only major sports leagues still in action amid the coronavirus pandemic is the Australian Football League, which opened its 124th season on Thursday night (Australian time).

The league’s first game of the year is traditionally between rivals Richmond at Carlton, at the 100,000 seat Melbourne Cricket Ground. Last year’s game attracted 85,000 fans. More than 90,000 showed up in 2018. This year, attendance was zero.

Bizarrely, the pregame routine went on as if there were fans in the stands. “Welcome to the Jungle” blared from the sound system as Carlton prepared to take the pitch and the club’s song “We Are the Navy Blues” played as the players ran on to the grass.

The scene was even stranger for Richmond, the home club. The team’s entrance usually involves a group of drummers, the sound of which had to be pumped in instead. The Tigers were also supposed to be unfurling their championship banner at the game but instead will wait until there are fans in the stands.

Compare that to the scene in September when Richmond took the field before the AFL Grand Final (the championship game) at the very same stadium. Tens of thousands of Tigers fans sang along to the club’s song in a packed stadium.

Fans watching along at home made the best of the situation, trying to enhance the atmosphere any way they could.

One guy piped in fake crowd noise from a speaker above his TV.

Another played a trumpet.

A pair of Richmond fans held their own banner unfurling ceremony.

Hopefully stadiums across the world will be full of cheering fans again soon.

These are the stories of concession vendors suffering from the sports shutdown. ... An American team of women’s football players (football, not soccer) is stuck in Honduras due to the pandemic. ... What happens if you’re a minor league baseball player unable to travel home to due the coronavirus? ... How will the coronavirus impact this year’s NBA draft?

The NBA and NFL made their streaming services free to use for the time being to access old games. ... A Korean baseball team held an intrasquad game in which every player wore a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. ... This year’s WrestleMania is going to be a two-night event hosted by Rob Gronkowski. ... MLB is reportedly considering canceling the 2020 draft.

Coach O has this whole thing under control

Wait, did people really think Tom Brady had dinner with Bill Gates? People thought Bill Gates went to Tampa?

He’s looked like this since he was a sophomore at Alabama

Misadventures in automated closed captions during the Bulgarian league playoffs

Yeah, but one of them was Mitchell Trubisky

Not what U.S. fans want to see after he missed months of action due to injury

Good guy John Cena

NFL policy does not prohibit Snickers sponsoring trades

The Warriors get it

Rumor has it there’s a version of the Cats movie where all the characters have buttholes. ... New York subway trains were delayed after a woman threw her oxygen tank at an oncoming train and caused a small explosion.

I need to know more about “3–7 spirits depending on baseball season”

“For external use only”

Just stay away from crowds!

I don’t usually drink dark beer but I might have to give this a shot

Newspaper design is cool

A good song

