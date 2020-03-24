1. ESPN is officially Mike from Swingers.

Once again, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Peyton Manning has turned down advances from the Worldwide Leader to become the lead analyst for Monday Night Football.

At some point ESPN just has to give up on this dream of luring the all-time great quarterback to its booth. Marchand reports that Manning has now turned down ESPN on "multiple" occasions, and quite frankly, it's getting a little embarrassing.

I'm not sure what more Manning has to do to make ESPN and other networks realize that he doesn't want to be a game analyst, but it's time to get the picture and move on.

So now ESPN has to figure out what do with the Monday Night Football booth for the 2020 season (if we even have a 2020 season).

This situation absolutely sucks for Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland ,because they are under contract for one more year and they have to see speculation on a daily basis about who will replace them at some point in the next few months.

If ESPN is indeed still going to make a change, it seems it will be forced to keep it simple, which is a good thing. With Manning rejecting another broadcasting opportunity and Drew Brees and Philip Rivers passing on retirement, there isn't a splashy name out here for ESPN to bring in. And that's fine. Because one thing Manning, Brees and Rivers have in common is that they are complete unknowns as game analysts.

So maybe ESPN will dip into its roster of talent that has experience calling games and breaking down film on camera. The other benefit of going with someone like this is that expectations will be low.

If, for example, Dan Orlovsky, got the job at MNF analyst, he'd get more leeway from critics than Manning. Orlovsky wouldn't have every word scrutinized like Manning would. Orlovsky also wouldn't be making $12 million to 14 million a year, like Manning would've, which also takes the target off his back.

If ESPN plays this smart and just plugs in a hardcore, nuts-and-bolts analyst, this will work out just fine for them.

In the end, I think Manning turning down ESPN will be a good thing for the network.

2. If you need a sports fix, here's J.Lo taking some impressive Wiffle ball hacks.

3. Now this is friendship. With intelligent people social distancing these days, Kings forward Alex Iaffalo delivered a roll of toiler paper to teammate Jeff Carter via drone and thermos.

4. WWE is giving everyone stuck at home an opportunity to enjoy the WWE Network, free of charge.

5. If you follow me on Twitter, you may have seen some tweets from me about Netflix's new seven-part documentary, Tiger King. I can't explain what the show is about because it's so batsh*t, but if you want something to occupy your time and take your mind off the real world, Tiger King will do that.

On that note, I was asked this question on Twitter on Monday night and figured I'd answer it here:

This is truly an impossible ranking to do, but here's my attempt at power ranking the most deranged people on the show even though, in reality, they are all tied for No. 1.

5) Doc: How many wives did he have? The show actually lost track.

4) Allen: Scary, scary dude.

3) Carole: I don't know if I legally can say that I agree with the theory the show presents about her ex husband, but I believe it.

2) Jeff: Jeff at least tried to be stealth about his criminal activities and craziness. Unlike ...

1) Joe: His internet show made him a lock for No. 1.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The first episode of The Office aired on NBC 15 years ago today.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: Madden. Summerall. Young to Owens. NFC wild-card game, 1998.

