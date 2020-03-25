Mike Trout Makes Amazing Golf Trick Shot in His House

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Mike Trout shows off another dimension of his golf game, Joe Buck blesses us with play-by-play of everyday life and more.

Soft hands, Mike

It feels like a lifetime ago but it was only three weeks ago that Mike Trout went viral with a video of him smacking the life out of a golf ball at a driving range. It surprised no one that a power hitter like Trout could clobber a ball, but would you believe he also spends time on his short game?

Trout posted a video on Instagram of himself nailing a trick shot in the stately foyer of his home, chipping a ping pong ball from the upstairs into a cup on the lower level.

I don’t care how many takes that took, it’s still awfully impressive. (Knowing Trout’s personality, though, he could have failed 500 times and never considered giving up.)

One redeeming part of the past few weeks has been seeing how athletes are passing the time during their unexpected vacations.

Here’s Chargers kicker Michael Badgley setting up some goal posts in his house.

An L.A. Kings player delivered toilet paper to a teammate via drone while they were stuck in their houses.

I promise athletes who play outside Los Angeles are having fun, too. Those are just the three videos I saw this morning.

Joe Buck’s everyday commentary videos are a delight

Let’s see Trout do this next time

People should yell at billionaires more often

The Chargers slightly tweaked their logo

Comedy is not Schefter’s strong suit

Does it count if I bat lefty but golf righty?

Us too, Ronald

I can’t believe I hadn’t seen this before

A+ impression

Honestly, good advice

A good song

