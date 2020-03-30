1. Thank you, John Krasinski. Thank you.

The actor is not only trying to provide us with some light in these dark times, but he also gave us a mini Office reunion with Steve Carell on Sunday.

Krasinski launched a new YouTube series, Some Good News, which is pretty self-explanatory. In a very enjoyable twist, Krasinski uses a newscast format to focus on the positives going on in the world.

In the debut edition, Krasinski mentioned that last week marked the 15-year anniversary of The Office and threw it to his "entertainment correspondent." Enter Carell.

In a moment that will make any Office fan smile from ear to ear, the duo discussed the greatest blooper from the show.

This was a rough weekend if you paid attention to the news, so I hope Krasinski fully understands how much this was needed. And I hope if you are an Office fan who hasn't seen Some Good News, that you will watch the video and smile for a few minutes.

If you want more Carell, I interviewed him on the SI Media Podcast last year and we discussed a few of the more memorable episodes in the series, including "Basketball" and "Casino Night," which he wrote.

2. Sean Payton would appreciate it if his quarterback avoided snakes when going for a walk.

3. Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman seems to have lifted weights 24/7 during this time of social distancing.

4. After appearing in Netflix's smash hit Tiger King, Shaq would like everyone to know that he has no relationship with Joe Exotic. Via NESN:

“So we go in there, and it’s a beautiful place, and the character that was there was Exotic Joe. We’re there and I dropped some donations for the tigers’ foods and all that,” O’Neal said. “We take pictures with [the] tigers. We went back a couple times. Then we go back another time and we found out that he’s involved with all the stuff, and then, actually, I stopped going.” Added O’Neal: “I don’t harm tigers. I love tigers. I love white tigers. Do I put donations to these zoos to help these tigers out? I do it all the time. Do I own tigers personally at my house? No. But I love tigers. Listen, people are going to make their own opinions, but, again, I was just a visitor. I met this guy—not my friend. Don’t know him. Never had any business dealings with him, and I had no idea any of that stuff was going on.”

5. It's WrestleMania week. Obviously, the show this weekend will be unlike any other WrestleMania, but even if it was the typical Mania show, I still yearn for the old-school days when we'd get performances like these from Vince McMahon, Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan.

5. Author, reporter and podcast host James Andrew Miller is the guest on this week's SI Media Podcast. Miller went in depth on what ESPN could do with its Monday Night Football booth now that the network has been snubbed again by Peyton Manning.

In the second half of the podcast, Miller and I break down the Curb Your Enthusiasm season finale and review Season 10.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: This is what I want to do anytime I go to the supermarket these days and someone comes within six feet of me.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: Knicks-Suns, 1993, in an all-out brawl called by the great Marv Albert.

