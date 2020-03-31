1. Dear ESPN, FOX Sports, NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network and any other sports network I may have missed: I know I've already provided you with a list of 10 shows/events I'd love to see you re-air, but since I have so much time on my hands these days, I have another request.

I know you are in a very tough spot right now trying to fill hours and hours of programming, and I sympathize with the fact you that no live sports has left you in a difficult bind, so I'm not here to criticize. I'm here to help with some free advice.

When re-airing games, please stick to the '80s and '90s as much as possible. I'm sure this isn't easy because of rights fees and contractual issues, but I beg you to do what you can.

Don't listen to young people who complain that—GASP!—we may have to air these games standard definition. Beggars can't be choosers right now. Do this for old folks like me. Think about it. People 30-and-under are streaming all their content. Old people, 40-and-up like me still watch an actual television and still have cable. Cater to us. We will support you, unlike millennials.

We'll take ANY NFL game from the '80s. We don't care if it's a good game. We just want to get caught up in the nostalgia.

Give us classic '90s NBA when teams actually played defense and assaulted anyone going into the paint.

Over the weekend, MLB Network aired games from the classic Mets-Astros 1986 playoff series. It was glorious. ABC's Keith Jackson doing the play-by-play, batters who didn't step out of the box for five minutes at a time, outfield walls without advertisements. Bring us back to that.

Again, I don't want to criticize. I want to stay positive. But ESPN re-airing WrestleMania's from the past few years instead of the older editions is a little disappointing. Last night, ESPN aired a Chiefs-Rams game from two years ago. Again, I know there are probably rights issues, but I'd much rather watch something like Bo Jackson's insane Monday Night Football performance against the Seahawks from Nov. 30, 1987.

Thank you for listening and I appreciate any help you can provide with this matter during this very difficult time.

Sincerly,

Jimmy Traina

2. Speaking of programming, here are some updates you may be interested from various outlets:

• As you probably know by now, ESPN has announced its much-anticipated Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, will debut on April 19 and air over five Sundays.

• FS1 will carry 22 hours of WWE material on Tuesday nights, starting tonight with this year’s Royal Rumble (Dear FOX, please see my letter above). Other shows include one-hour editions of WrestleMania 31, WrestleMania 33 and WrestleMania 34. (Again, please read my letter above.)

• SiriusXM will be completely free to everyone through May 15.

• NBC Sports is airing two NFL games each night starting at 7 p.m. ET.

3. The DJ Shaq Dance Party that took place in his house last night looked like a blast. Make sure you stick with this one through the end.

4. Remember when we told you about Joe Buck asking people to send him videos that he can do play-by-play to so he could get in some work? Well, he'd like you to keep it PG.

5. Here's a little pick-me-up that you may need today, courtesy of President Obama.

5. A few important SI Media Podcast notes:

• If you're an Apple subscriber and the podcast hasn't downloaded any new episodes for you, there is a fix. Unfortunately, you have to unsubscribe from the SI Media Podcast. Then delete the SI Media Podcast from your library. Then close out of the Podcast app. Then open it up and re-subscribe. The new editions from the past couple of weeks will then appear for you.

• There will be a new edition of the SI Media Podcast tomorrow morning with Kyle Brand t of the NFL Network.

• I'd love suggestions for who you guys would like to hear on the SI Media Podcast, so please send me a tweet or email (Jimmy.Traina@si.com).

• You can listen to the SI Media Podcast Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play. Please subscribe.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: May 31, 1985—35 years ago today—WrestleMania I took place at Madison Square Garden. This is a great watch regarding the historical event.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: Knicks-Bulls brawl, 1994. Good times.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.