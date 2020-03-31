Report: ABC to Air Michael Jordan Documentary 'The Last Dance' in April

ESPN and ABC will move the release of the 10-part Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" from June to April, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

The documentary detailing Jordan's final season with the Bulls in 1997-98 will debut its first installment on Sunday, April 19. The schedule for when each episode will air has yet to be announced.

The highly-anticipated documentary will hopefully help fill the void left by the suspension of all live games across the NBA, NHL, MLB and college sports. The NBA suspended play indefinitely on March 12, and no return date has been targeted.

Numerous NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, and Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

There are more than 729,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 171 countries.