Since quarantine has started and sports have shut down, FOX's lead play-by-play man, Joe Buck, has been trying to stay sharp by calling the action on videos sent in to him by fans on social media.

Buck, who has also launched a podcast—Daddy Issues—during quarantine, revealed a couple of weeks ago that some fans have requested he do some play-by-play for their more intimate moments.

Things have gone next level, though, because one adult website has offered Buck $1 million to call its live cam shows.

Given the importance of this story, I reached out to Buck for an official comment on whether he will accept the offer.

"I am highly qualified as I have been practicing these calls most of my life," said Buck, "but I don’t want to just take that job without a proper, open audition. So if they get Jim [Nantz] and Al [Michaels] and Mike [Tirico] and all the others who do what I do to audition, I’m in. If any one of them say no, I’m out. That’s all I can commit to at this time. I can say I have NEVER been more flattered. And I know my dad would be proud."

Obviously, Buck had his tongue firmly planted in his cheek, but you have to admit that there are some play-by-play people out there who would do a great job with this "assignment." If you need a laugh, just read the replies to this tweet.

The site making the offer, ImLive, reached out to SI to let us know that it is also "accepting applications from other national and local sports commentators," so there is a job out there for somebody.