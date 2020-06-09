There's One Easy Way Roger Goodell Can Win His "Rematch" With Donald Trump: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Following Roger Goodell's video message on Friday and Donald Trump's tweet about Roger Goodell's video message, many people are expecting, "The Rematch."

The league and the White House battled once before in 2017 about players kneeling during the national anthem (which shouldn't be played at sporting events), with Trump calling the players "sons of bitches" and the NFL folding like a tent and implementing a rule that said players can't kneel on the field.

But there shouldn't be a "rematch" this time around.

Forgive me for the terrible cliche, but it takes two to tango. The NFL shouldn't tango. Of course, this would also require the NFL to not be afraid of Trump, Fox News and MAGA. The league also has to be OK with losing a few bucks, if it even gets to that point.

Players are going to kneel and Trump is going to tweet and MAGA is going to threaten boycotts and Fox News will do what Fox News does.

The NFL needs to ignore it all.

Don't respond, don't engage, don't listen. Don't issue press releases defending your stance. Don't explain why there's nothing wrong with a peaceful protest. Nothing the league says will change the minds of Trump, MAGA and Fox News. So why bother going back and forth?

If you don't play the game, it all goes away faster. You respond, and you keep it going.

All Roger Goodell has to do to win the "rematch" is ignore the "rematch."

2. When the NBA season restarts, the players are gonna be trapped in Disney World with no recreational drug testing. We need every player to be filmed on their off days, MTV Real World-style.

3. Dick Vitale is one of those lightning rod broadcasters, but no matter how you feel about him, you have to be impressed by his energy and passion for life and college basketball. Happy 81st birthday, Dickie V!

4. Saw this video on Sports Illustrated's Instagram page this morning and it gave me a brief moment of joy.

5. Recent episodes of the SI MEDIA PODCAST for your listening pleasure:

• Erin Andrews

• Andrew Perloff

• Peter Schrager

• Ian Eagle

• Chris Long

• Michael Imperioli/Steve Schirripa

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I don't know if any of you are old enough to remember Cyndi Lauper's involvement in the WWF during this mid '80s, but this tweet prompted my memory this morning.

The Lauper feud might have been Roddy Piper's best run as a hell.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: In honor of Dick Vitale's birthday, here is one minute and 20 seconds of Vitale going nuts during a 1995 Syracuse-UConn game. At one point, Vitale says he doesn't even want to get paid for calling the game, which prompted play-by-play man Sean McDonough to say, "Don't say that, they'll hear you in Bristol."

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.