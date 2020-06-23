In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: a UFC fighter destroyed his knee and still won his fight, NASCAR rallies around Bubba Wallace and more.

How can you even walk after something like this?

Josh Emmett picked up a convincing unanimous-decision victory over Shane Burgos at Saturday’s UFC event in Las Vegas. It’s made even more impressive by what Emmett revealed on Monday.

The bout really did a number on Emmett’s knee. He tweeted a list of the five injuries he suffered, including a complete tear of his ACL.

The crazy thing is Emmett knew he had torn his ACL just 15 seconds into the fight. He said as much during his post-fight interview.

The injury forced Emmett to change his gameplan for the fight, he told ESPN. Emmett told MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin that he was unable to put any weight on the bum knee.

And yet he still lasted all three five-minute rounds, and performed well enough to earn a decisive victory over Burgos.

Incredibly, Emmett’s manager told MMAFighting.com that he may try to recover from the injury without surgery. I mean, if he won a fight immediately after blowing out his knee, maybe ACLs are overrated.

MLB will (plan to) play a 60-game farce of a season, which is a lose-lose for everyone involved. ... The coronavirus might have other ideas about baseball’s plan, though. .. Athletes at Brown are preparing for a legal battle over sports that were recently cut.

A kicker from Japan is hoping to get a shot with an NFL team. ... Wizards sharpshooter Davis Bertans is the first player to pull out of the NBA’s restart. ... Blazers forward Trevor Ariza is also opting out of the competition to care for his son. ... Somebody flew a “White Lives Matter” banner from a plane over the Manchester City-Burnley match. ... The whole Orlando Pride team was forced to pull out of the NWSL return tournament after six players tested positive. ... An apparent noose was also discovered at a California NASCAR track.

Awesome scene at Talladega with so many people supporting Bubba Wallace

Tremendous moment for Bubba after the race, too

And the end of the race was pretty wild

Michael Keaton might be reprising his role as Batman for a new movie. ... 30 Rock is removing episodes from streaming that feature blackface jokes.

