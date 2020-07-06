UFC Fighter Has Hilarious Interaction With Trash-Talking Fan

Not everyone on the internet is pretending to be a tough guy

For as long as the internet has been around, people have been challenging others to take their online fights into the real world. There’s an assumption that people will type things on their keyboards that they’d never have come out of their mouth face-to-face. And it’s true! Unless you’re the guy who drove an hour to Temecula on Christmas Day to defend Kobe Bryant’s honor, trigger fingers turn to Twitter fingers, as Drake would say.

Actual tough guys aren’t immune to the urge to talk trash from behind their screens. UFC fighter Paul Felder likes to mix it up with trolls on Twitter, asking them what their mom is making for dinner and calling out Confederate flag supporters.

Felder, who has been semiretired since losing to Dan Hooker in February, spent his Sunday morning trading barbs with a bunch of people on Twitter. When people in his mentions started comparing him to washed-up fighters, Felder made a nonsensical remark about frozen pizza (not every punch lands), and a guy named John told him it’s time to hang it up.

Felder was incensed by the slight and challenged John to say it to his face, which he politely declined.

John’s honesty completely disarmed Felder.

That’s a master class in online trolling from John. Felder came out looking for a fight, trying to intimidate John into backing down, and John dodged him so effectively Felder just fell on his face. Felder may be a better fighter in the Octagon, but John is better on Twitter.

The 10 biggest NFL what ifs of the past 10 years. ... Ed Orgeron is spending his strange offseason falling in love with boxing. ... A 2020 MLB season would be just as bizarre for broadcasters as for players.

Bryson DeChambeau had a little hissy fit over a CBS cameraman filming an on-course outburst. ... Carlos Correa is asking his wife to stay out of salons during the MLB season in hopes it will lessen his chances of contracting the coronavirus. ... The Bucks shut down their practice facility after getting their coronavirus test results back and aren’t expected to reopen it before the team travels to the NBA bubble in Orlando. ... The NHL and NHLPA have agreed to health protocols for when the season resumes.

Not sports

Stores in the U.K have stopped selling coconut water produced with monkey labor. ... John Krasinski secretly wore a wig while filming Season 3 of The Office. ... A rare brain-eating amoeba has been confirmed in Florida.

