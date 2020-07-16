Here Is The Best Sports Quote of Quarantine

1. For some ridiculous reason, there are terrible people in this country who won't wear a mask when they out in public and around people.

In the middle of a pandemic, wearing a mask has someone because an issue to divide the already divided country.

Because some idiots refuse to wear a mask, several states have seen major increases in positive coronavirus tests. That means things have to be shut down and people have to be banned from certain events and places.

Not only is it possible fans won't be the stands for NFL games, that also means tailgating is out. And nobody enjoys tailgating quite like Buffalo Bills fans.

Councilman Conor Flynn recently talked about the issues his city will face in keeping Bills fans from getting together before kickoff for their usual antics.

"I think our primary job is to make sure the residents here are as safe as they can be. Allowing large parties in our community is not the type of risk we should be taking."

And therein lies the rub with Bills fans. They don't seem to mind risk. And Flynn knows that, which led to him dropping this fantastic quote.

"We've had a difficult enough time getting people to not jump through flaming tables. I have concerns about our ability to enforce mask wearing in that sort of environment," Flynn said.

Well done, sir. Well done.

2. Speaking of masks, Dwight Howard claims someone tattled on him for not wearing one in the bubble.

3. Yesterday, I said that we needed to see what LeBron's bubble life was like. Celtics guard Kemba Walker told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks that the King is just walking around the bubble solo like everyone else and it's quite a sight to see.

4. In totally not shocking news, MLB has dropped the ball yet again when it comes to winning over fans. Instead of just mic'ing up players and letting fans hear the natural sounds with no fans in the stands during the fake season, every team has been mandated to use fake crowd noise from a video game.

5. The latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast came out this morning, and it features an interview with TSN SportsCentre host Jay Onrait.

The very funny Onrait talked about highlight shows not being dead, how he's managed to do a highlights show for four months without sports, why his stint at FS1 from 2013 to 2017 was doomed from the beginning, what it's like to be part of an iconic partnership, dream podcasts guests, The Hangover and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: There's a lot of talk these days about what do with schools in September. So here is one of the best school scenes in movie history.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 52nd birthday to the great Barry Sanders.

