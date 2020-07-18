NFL Reportedly Offers Opt-Out Program in Proposal to NFLPA

In this weekend's hot clicks: NFL players could opt out of 2020 season, a hint of good news in college football and more.

Opting Out

NFL team doctors believe it’s safe to begin training camp, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told reporters during a conference call Friday. The doctors have “a couple reservations,” according to Tom Pelissero, but gave the go-ahead for camp. If players don’t feel comfortable reporting to camp and/or playing this season, they can reportedly opt out and receive $150,000 (minus any amounts received by the player in 2020).

“The deadline for making an all-or-nothing decision arrives on August 1, at 5:00 p.m. ET,” according to ProFootballTalk, which obtained a copy of the NFL’s proposal to the NFLPA. “Written notice ‘must be received’ by the team before that moment; once notice is received as to a given player, the opt out becomes irrevocable. Thus, unlike a holdout (which can end at any time), the player who opts out cannot play at all in 2020.”

If a player opts out, he won’t earn any amount of his base salary or other payments for the year, and his contract will be reinstated in 2021. This option can be exercised by any player, including rookies on 90-man rosters.

“If you were an undrafted player who could not make [the] team, why not opt out?” one team executive told Mike Florio, referring to players who might’ve received a small four- or five-figure signing bonus after April’s draft.

The league's official reporting dates are July 21 for rookies, July 23 for QBs and injured players, and July 28 for everyone else. The Chiefs and Texans, who are scheduled to open the season on Thursday, Sept. 10, already announced that rookies are to report Monday.

College Football

After two weeks of terrible scheduling news in college football, we might finally get some good news: Alabama might land a new high-profile opponent to replace USC in Week 1. And with Big Ten non-conference games canceled, looking ahead to a stacked non-conference slate in 2021, and how an ACC-Big-12-SEC scheduling alliance could save top non-conference matchups.

Remember Mark Hudspeth? The former Mississippi State assistant and Louisiana head coach took over for Will Healy at Austin Peay last year and led the Governors to a program-record 11 wins and their first-ever playoff appearance. He abruptly resigned two weeks ago to spend more time with his family. Turns out, he was serving a 20-day suspension at the time and not allowed on university grounds.

Other college football nuggets: Trevor Lawrence got engaged in Death Valley … Trailer for Season 5 of Last Chance U … Former Florida State assistant is suing the school … Ranking the top 10 players in the Pac-12 … Pat Forde: Trump’s Fumbling of the Coronavirus Crisis Could Kill the College Football Season … Bruce Feldman: Should the Group of Five and FCS move their seasons to the spring?

Odds & Ends

Charges were dropped against Kenny Stills and other Breonna Taylor protestors … Ross Dellenger breaks down the NCAA’s proposed name, image, and likeness legislation … 2.5% of NFL players test positive after latest round of testing … Three must-have players in fantasy football this year … Netflix released its all-time original movie list … A massive collection of Hollywood items are going up for auction this week … Former Washington safety D.J. Swearinger called out former coach Jay Gruden … Dwight Howard was busted for not wearing a mask after a hotline tip.

