72 players tested positive for COVID-19 after league-wide testing, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Roughly 2,800 players were tested, per Pelissero. The 72 positive samples equate to a 2.5% positive test rate.

The NFL is the latest league to do a survey of COVID-19 tests on every team. MLB received 66 positive tests in its latest round of testing on July 10, with 1.8% of samples returning positive. A player or staff member tested positive on 27 of 30 MLB teams.

The NFL's 2020 calendar has not been altered by the COVID-19 crisis. Free agency began on time, and the 2020 NFL Draft was held in late April. Training camps are currently slated to open on July 28, but that could be delayed if a camp is unable to open in certain states.

The Chiefs are slated to host the Texans in the 2020 season opener on Sept. 10. Kickoff from Kansas City is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.