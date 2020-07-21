Dwight Howard Dropped the Most Absurd Quote About the Coronavirus: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Congrats to Lakers center Dwight Howard. He has the honor of giving us the most ridiculous quote we've seen from an athlete during quarantine.

Howard has already been clear that he isn't into wearing a mask and even claimed last week that someone called the NBA bubble hotline to report him for not wearing one.

But it's not surprising Howard would be anti-mask when you realize how completely ignorant he is about the virus. Which leads me to Howard's mind-boggling quote.

According to USA Today, Howard said the following during an Instagram Live on Sunday: “I didn’t know that the coronavirus be flying through the air looking for people.”

THAT'S EXACTLY HOW THE F---ING VIRUS WORKS!!!!!!!

Coronavirus is all about droplets, droplets, droplets. Does Howard think people are wearing masks as a fashion statement? No. They are wearing masks so that they don't spread their droplets.

How can anyone, at this stage of the game, basically five months from the start of this insanity, still not understand how coronavirus spreads? I understand we have been given a lot of mixed messages about the virus and nobody really knows anything.

And, yes, early on, experts said people didn't need to wear masks. But those experts reversed course on that in April and May. It's been made crystal clear since then that the best way to curtail the spread of coronavirus is to wear a mask.

How on Earth can Howard fail at grasping this concept?

2. Kneeling during the national anthem will be a theme for each sport that returns to action. Mavs owner Mark Cuban is fed up with the national anthem police, AND he will gladly help you with any boycott aimed at him.

3. Rockies outfielder David Dahl perfectly sums up the 2020 baseball season right here.

4. Bud Light has reworked the lyrics for Take Me Out to the Ballgame for its newest commercial, and it's pretty amusing.

5. The latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with TSN SportsCentre host Jay Onrait.

The very funny Onrait talked about highlight shows not being dead, how he's managed to do a highlights show for four months without sports, why his stint at FS1 from 2013 to 2017 was doomed from the beginning, what it's like to be part of an iconic partnership, dream podcasts guests, The Hangover and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I'm stealing this from the Howard Stern Show, because they played parts of this video this morning and it was a major combination of funny and infuriating. Dwight Howard isn't alone, obviously, in being ignorant about wearing a mask. Here's what happened when two bros tried to hand out free masks in Huntington Beach, Calif.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: This is an excellent brawl from 1996 involving the Phillies and Expos and starring Pedro Martinez.

