1. Next week will mark the one-year anniversary of one of the more popular Traina Thoughts columns of 2019.

Here's how that column opened:

"Everybody loves lists. Sports media people especially love lists. "Top Play-by-Play Announcers." "Most Powerful People in Sports Media." "NFL Broadcast Team Power Rankings." "Best Sports Media Twitter Accounts." "40 under 40." "30 under 30." "20 under 20." We can't get enough.

I'm as guilty as anyone when it comes to clicking on pretty much any list involving sports media and relying on lists involving sports media for Traina Thoughts content, so I'm including myself in everything I'm writing today."

I then proceeded to explain that writers love to do lists involving sports media people because we want them to retweet said list and because we all have big egos, we always retweet said list.

So I randomly listed 100 sports media figures. The list wasn't ranked. The list wasn't based on anything. The list wasn't a best or worst thing. It was just a list of people in sports media. Nothing more, nothing less. Yet, people seemed to enjoy it.

However, not everyone got the list. I heard from many people who were upset that so-and-so was left off the list.

And just last month, I got this email.

Again, consideration was not a factor. I literally just typed up 100 names of people in sports media.

But after receiving that email last month and having this exchange with NFL Network host, Rich Eisen, on Twitter last night and a request from a reader, I felt inspired this morning.

So without further ado, we now present our Second Annual List of 100 Totally Random Sports Media People:

1. Rich Eisen

2. Al Michaels

3. Ian Eagle (Recent SI Media Podcast guest)

4. Erin Andrews (Recent SI Media Podcast guest)

5. Mike Tirico

6. Joe Buck (Recent SI Media Podcast guest)

7. Scott Van Pelt

8. Charles Barkley

9. Bill Simmons

10. Peter Schrager (Recent SI Media Podcast guest)

11. Mike Emrick

12. Stugotz

13. Doris Burke

14. Jim Nantz

15. Chris "Mad Dog" Russo

16. Jeff Van Gundy (Recent SI Media Podcast guest)

17. Chris Fowler

18. Bill Walton

19. James Brown

20. Ernie Johnson

21. Taylor Rooks

22. Big Cat

23. Kyle Brandt (Recent SI Media Podcast guest)

24. Bob Ley (Recent SI Media Podcast guest)

25. Brent Musburger

26. Mike Breen

27. Dan Le Batard

28. Jeff Passan

29. Kirk Herbstreit

30. Bill Raftery

31. Renee Young

32. Dan Orlovsky

33. Nate Burleson (Recent SI Media Podcast guest)

34. Tony Reali

35. Gus Johnson

36. Curt Menefee

37. Ryan Ruocco

38. Kevin Burkhardt

39. Tony Romo

40. Stephen A. Smith

41. PFT Commenter

42. Jay Onrait (Recent SI Media Podcast guest)

43. Richard Deitsch

44. Kay Adams

45. Dave Pasch

46. Bob Costas

47. Rachel Nichols

48. Jemele Hill (Recent SI Media Podcast guest)

49. Kevin Harlan

50. Peter King

51. Tom Verducci

52. Katie Nolan

53. Peter Gammons

54. Nick Wright

55. Andrew Siciliano

56. Bomani Jones

57. Richard Jefferson

58. Steve Levy

59. Ryen Russillo

60. Field Yates

61. Holly Rowe

62. Mike Florio

63. Darren Rovell

64. Ramona Shelburne

65. Kenny Albert

66. Ken Rosenthal

67. Michael Wilson

68. Kevin Clark

69. Chris Long (Recent SI Media Podcast guest)

70. Ian Rapoport

71. Charissa Thompson

72. Cassidy Hubbarth

73. Dick Vitale

74. Adrian Wojnarowski

75. Chris Mortensen

76. Troy Aikman

77. Andrea Kremer

78. Stewart Mandel

79. Jayson Stark

80. Paul Bissonnette

81. Keith Olbermann

82. Liam McHugh

83. Daniel Jeremiah

84. Joel Klatt

85. Dan Wetzel

86. Brian Anderson

87. Jay Glazer

88. Buster Olney

89. Dan Patrick

90. Andrew Marchand

91. Tony Kornheiser

92. Greg Wyshynski

93. Joe Tessitore

94. Paul Finebaum

95. Jim Rome

96. Tracy Wolfson

97. Brian Windhorst

98. Boomer Esiason

99. Adam Schefter

100. Michael Kay

Congrats to all those who made the list and had all your hard work over the past year pay off in such a big way.

2. One thing about that NFL Top 100 list that I referenced in the first tweet in the lead item: As I said, it's so dumb to get worked up over lists and obviously, Patrick Mahomes should be No. 1 instead of No. 4.

But here's where my real beef is. I love Mahomes. He's my favorite player to watch and seems like a great dude off the field, but he showed he's not perfect because instead of this emoji tweet he posted Wednesday night ...

He needed to use the classic Ryan Howard GIF.

3. There are no bigger homers in sports media than local baseball broadcasters. So it should not be a surprise that the Dodgers analyst was full of shade last night while his former team played the Astros.

4. Hockey fans will want to watch this hype video about the sports' return narrated by Doc Emrick.

5. ESPN's Jeff Van Gundy, who will call Friday's Bucks-Celtics game, shared his thoughts on a wide range of topics during this week's SI Media Podcast. Among the topics: Magic City wings, Lou Williams's suspension, how weekday afternoon games will have an impact on players, calling games from the Orlando bubble, the NBA being a totally different game today than in the '80s and '90s, people not wearing masks, Twitter, The Last Dance and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Larry David and Jason Alexander fight about George Costanza.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Needed some Patrick Mahomes today.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.