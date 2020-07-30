Sabrina Ionescu Is Already Lighting Up the WNBA

Sabrina Ionescu is ready for the WNBA

Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu had little troubling torching the NCAA in her four years at Oregon, earning three Pac-12 Player of the Year honors in her final three seasons with the Ducks. And it looks as though Ionescu is ready for another run of dominance at the next level.

Wednesday marked Ionescu's second career WNBA game, but the rookie guard appeared right at home against professional competition. Ionescu led all scorers with 33 points, adding seven rebounds and seven assists. One of the best players in NCAA history could be on her way to making a similar mark in the WNBA.

The Liberty still dropped Wednesday's contest to Dallas despite Ionescu's brilliance, falling to 0–2 in 2020. And Ionescu's reaction postgame may be more impressive than her stat line. The former Oregon star formed a reputation as one of the NCAA's most competitive stars during her time in Eugene. It seems as though that quality has certainly carried over to the next level.

"The game, obviously not happy because we didn’t win," Ionescu said postgame. "So that part still isn’t up to my standard, our standard as a team and an organization."

