Tell us what you really think, Ozzie

Former MLB outfielder Nick Swisher’s personality is, shall we say, an acquired taste. He always seems like he’s been mainlining coffee. The guy is just dialed up to 11 at all times. Check out this video of him at All-Star Game batting practice last year, where he cackles like a hyena every 20 seconds.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that there are people out there who don’t vibe with Swish. Ozzie Guillen, who managed Swisher in his one season with the White Sox in 2008, is definitely one of them.

Guillen is now an analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, working on the network’s White Sox postgame show. On Wednesday night, host Chuck Garfien teed Guillen up with a doozy of a prompt: “Who did you dislike more? Carlos Gomez or Nick Swisher?” And Guillen did not hold back.

“Oh my god,” Guillen replied. “Nick—nobody can compare that with Nick Swisher. I hate Nick Swisher with my heart.”

Guillen called Swisher “fake” and said his one season in Chicago was “one year too long.”

Swisher’s 2008 season with the Sox was a total mess. He was traded from Oakland to Chicago before the season in exchange for Gio Gonzalez (then a promising prospect) and Ryan Sweeney (who would go on to be an everyday player for the A’s). He started the season as the White Sox’ leadoff hitter but by the end of May was hitting mostly in the seventh and eighth spots, even as low as ninth, as his batting average hovered around .200. He wasn’t any better in the field. Swisher, who played mostly rightfield for the A’s, was deployed in center by Guillen, where he was worth a whopping -11 defensive runs saved in just 70 games.

Off the field, Swisher was just as much of a headache. Guillen benched him for having a poor attitude, telling the Chicago Tribune after the season that he “was not happy with the way [Swisher] was reacting at the end of the season.”

Swisher was shipped out of town just weeks after the season ended, traded to the Yankees for a packaged headlined by utilityman Wilson Betemit. He was a starter on a World Series-winning team the next year and was an All-Star the year after that. His lousy season in Chicago was a blip on the radar of a very solid career, so you can’t blame Guillen for being frustrated he didn’t get peak Nick Swisher. You just have to wonder what else went down for him to hold such a grudge against him 12 years later.

The best of SI

If the NFL wants to save this season, here’s how it should shake up the schedule. ... First base is no longer the home of baseball’s biggest stars. ... Former Olympic speedskater Eddy Alvarez (a silver medalist in 2014!) just made his MLB debut with the Marlins. ... Play-by-play broadcasters give their favorite calls of all time.

Around the sports world

Scott Van Pelt says the secret to calling golf tournaments is “mostly just get the score right.” ... A documentary about the downfall of former WFAN host Craig Carton will air in October on HBO. ... Jim Harbaugh used a Big Ten conference call to accuse Ohio State’s Ryan Day of cheating. ... The Blue Jays tried to bring in a pitcher who wasn’t listed on the lineup card.

He said he “blacked out” while scoring this goal

It’s very subtle

Look at the outfielder get stuck in the netting

Beefy Bryson broke a club

Socially distant dogpile

The A’s bench coach made a Nazi salute

Go Boncos!

Amazing

Not sports

A naked man in Berlin was photographed chasing a wild boar that stole his laptop. ... Twin brothers famous for being on TikTok were arrested for staging fake robberies to film. ... Business in Italy are reviving the Plague-era tradition of “wine windows.” ... A24 is making a movie about a viral thread of 148 tweets from 2015. ... Brian Cranston says he’s open to reprising his role as Walter White for Better Call Saul. ... Keanu Reeves has signed on for a fifth John Wick movie, to be filmed back-to-back with the fourth one.

Their reaction when the drums come in is fantastic

TV is much funnier in New Zealand

Prehistoric deep-sea organisms eat an alligator

Ridley Scott is making a series for HBO

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.