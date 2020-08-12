In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: the Lightning and Blue Jackets play one of the longest games in NHL history, a crazy baseball game in Philly and more.

Five overtimes!

There were no fans to head for the exits early when the Lightning and Blue Jackets played one of the longest games in NHL history yesterday afternoon (and night).

Tampa Bay and Columbus played 90 minutes and 27 seconds of extra time, the fourth longest game the league has ever seen. The game started at 3 p.m. ET and didn’t end until 9:23. It went on for so long that the Bruins-Hurricanes game previously scheduled for 8 p.m. had to be pushed back to the morning.

Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo made an NHL-record 85 saves but couldn’t stop Brayden Point’s wrister from the high slot more than halfway through the fifth overtime.

It was a dramatic goal and it produced some fantastic commentary from the guys calling the game on TV and radio.

Here’s how it sounded with John Forslund on the call for NBCSN.

Rick Peckham handles the play-by-play duties for the Lightning on Fox Sports Sun and sounded like he was in disbelief when Point’s shot hit the back of the net.

Radio play-by-play man Dave Mishkin definitely believed what he saw, though. Mishkin, who handles the Bolts’ broadcasts on WFLA, nearly blew his mic out screaming, “Scores! Scores! Scores!”

(I couldn’t find Columbus radio broadcaster Bob McElligott’s or Fox Sports Columbus play-by-play announcer Jeff Rimer’s calls of the goal, so please send them my way if you come across them.)

The game was the NHL’s longest in 20 years, 94 seconds shorter than a Flyers-Penguins conference semifinal game from May 4, 2000. The two longest games in league history were played in 1933 and 1936, more than two decades before the first goalie wore a mask full-time. So Point’s goal was a truly historic moment that we’ll be seeing for decades to come. With any luck, it’ll be Mishkin’s frantic call that lives on as the preferred historical record of Point’s goal. ESPN.com’s game recap page is already using the audio of Mishkin’s call over NBCSN’s video feed.

The best of SI

The college football dominoes are starting to fall with the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceling their seasons. ... From the latest issue of the magazine, Lamar Jackson is helping to redefine the quarterback position for young players.. ... What’s next for embattled MLB commissioner Rob Manfred?

Around the sports world

At least 10 Big Ten football players reportedly have a rare heart condition associated with COVID-19. ... Rob Manfred concedes it’s going to be tough to have the Cardinals play 60 games this season. ... A rugby team in Australia is threatening to cut a player who breached the league’s COVID-19 protocol by going to the opening of a (biker gang-connected) barbershop. ... Hafthor Bjornsson (aka “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones) is retiring from strongman competitions.

The NHL, which has had a really good sense of humor about the empty arenas, had a lot of fun on the video boards with the marathon game

The Orioles won in extras thanks to two blunders by the Phillies

Fantastic idea from the Suns

A rare mean streak from Giannis

The Bucks were a total mess on this sequence after Giannis got ejected

Never change, HBC

The perils of working from home

That’s not Tom Brady

The Blue Jays made their Buffalo debut

MLB gave Alex Cintrón an historic suspension

I want to know where Disney is finding golf clubs that don’t look cartoonish in the hands of a 7'5" guy

The Sabres have new jerseys that throw it back to their original ones

Not sports

A man in Peru perusing Google Street View discovered that his wife was having an affair. ... The world’s last remaining Blockbuster store is being listed on Airbnb. ... The co-creator of Better Call Saul gave a cryptic hint about an object that will play a key role in the final season. ... A 17-year-old employee at Sesame Place was hospitalized after being attacked by a man he asked to wear a mask.

Hell, I’d get a book from there

Fresh Prince is getting rebooted as a drama

You have to be a special kind of freak to stuff coffee beans in your lip

It was so windy in Australia, waterfalls flowed backwards

A good song

