Seahawks cornerback Kemah Siverand appears to have brought a whole new meaning to the phrase "rookie mistake."

The Oklahoma State product was cut by Seattle this week, though the Seahawks' decision wasn't exactly due to poor performance, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Siverand was "caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel," per Pelissero. And while that decision is a blatant violation of NFL COVID-19 policy, at least Siverand put some effort in. His female guest reportedly wore a Seahawks visor to the team hotel, attempting to disguise herself as a player in a move that would make Bobby Valentine proud. Pete Carroll may be 68, but this one didn't get past Seattle's head coach.

Perhaps Siverand can make an NFL roster after getting cut, and regardless, this incident could prove as a lesson for players across the league. Safety protocols are not to be violated during the 2020 season. Siverand's next visitor should stop by in the offseason.