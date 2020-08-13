Remastered editions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be released on PlayStation and Xbox platforms in September.

The updated versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will change the name of the "mute grab," in honor of its creator, Chris Weddle, per Hawk. Weddle, who is deaf, invented the trick in 1981, and the move was subsequently named to reflect his "quiet" demeanor, per Hawk. Now nearly four decades later, a more appropriate name has been chosen for the video game's latest release.



"For nearly 40 years, we’ve shamelessly referred to this trick as the 'mute' air/grab," Hawk wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "In recent years a few people have reached out to Chris (who still skates) about this trick and the name it was given. He has been very gracious in his response but it is obvious that a different name would have honored his legacy, as he is hearing impaired but not lacking speech."

Hawk wrote that he spoke to Weddle last year. Weddle reportedly said he would rather name the trick the "deaf" or "Weddle" grab, noting “I am deaf, not mute," per Hawk. After chatting with Weddle, Hawk's decision became clear. The move will now be henceforth known as the 'Weddle Grab.'

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be released on Sept. 4 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.