Gronk Got a Lesson in How to Jump Off a 10-Foot Platform From 74-Year-Old Vince McMahon: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Vince McMahon is crazy. That's not a secret, and we don't mean that in a derogatory way. We mean it in a fun way.

But every now and then you get a reminder of how crazy the WWE head honcho really is.

That brings us to this just-released clip from earlier this year during the afternoon of WrestleMania 36.

Rob Gronkowski was set to win the 24/7 title that night after jumping onto a bunch of wrestlers off a 10-foot platform in a "trust fall" type of way.

During rehearsals earlier that day, the future Hall of Fame tight end had to practice the spot. Who was there to give Gronk the lesson on how to execute the move? The 74-year old chairman of the board, who happily threw himself off the platform. I repeat, the 74-year-old owner of the company threw himself off a 10-foot platform to show Rob Gronkowski had to do it.

Hours later, Gronk pulled off his move and won his first WWE title.

Speaking of Vince McMahon, he'll be appearing on Friday night's SmackDown as the company debuts its new "Thunderdome" set, which SI's Justin Barrasso has covered in depth.

2. A couple of follow-up items on Thursday's Traina Thoughts about Thom Brennaman.

As I said, I hate that we don't give people a chance for redemption these days. LGBTQ sports writer Cyd Zeigler went into detail on this in a great column Thursday on why he wouldn't fire Brennaman if he was in Fox Sports' shoes.

I also don't want to question Brennaman's apology, but how on earth could he not know the word he used was a slur?

3. This was a tremendous tidbit dropped by Mike Breen during Thursday night's Blazers-Lakers game. According to Breen, Portland's C.J. McCollum had 85 bottles of wine sent to his room in the bubble. He sets the temperature of the room at 50 degrees when he's not in the room and 60 degrees when he's in the room.

4. I think LeBron thought it was Lakers ball Thursday night.

5. This week's SI Media Podcast features a conversation with Keith Hernandez.

Hernandez, who calls Mets games for SNY, took a lot of heat for siding with the Rangers and Padres manager Jayce Tingler against Fernando Tatís Jr., after Tatís hit a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch with the Padres up 10-3 in the eighth inning.

However, Hernandez explains on the podcast that he's rethought his position and has a different take now.

The former MVP also shares several awesome stories about his legendary cameo on "The Boyfriend" episode of Seinfeld. Hernandez talks about how Larry David helped him deliver his memorable "I'm Keith Hernandez" line while also coming clean about his Seinfeld fandom.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. Speaking of this week's SI Media Podcast, I have a Hero Grill to give away to one loyal listener. The portable grill, the world's first dishwasher-safe grill, retails for $99.95.

The first person to email me (jimmy.traina@si.com) the correct answer to these questions wins the grill. You must email me your answers. Do not tweet them to me.

1. During this week's SI Media Podcast, I asked Keith Hernandez whether he's seen every episode of Seinfeld. He said he has watched only how many episodes? The answer is not a number, but a word.

2. What food did Kyle Brandt say his camera for filming Good Morning Football was propped up on during last week's SI Media Podcast?

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: After seeing Julia Louis-Dreyfus host the Democratic Convention on Thursday night, I rewatched her awesome moment during the Top Ten List on David Letterman's final show. Just a tremendous line delivered to perfection.

8. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: SummerSlam takes place this Sunday, so let's remember one of the greatest SummerSlam moments ever: Ultimate Warrior vs. the Honky Tonk Man in 1988.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.