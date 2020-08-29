In this weekend's Hot Click: Dell Loy Hansen is taking a leave of absence after an idiot rant about this week's MLS protests, remembering Chadwick Boseman and more.

Chadwick Boseman

“A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.” — Jackie Robinson

Dell Loy Hansen

Two days after unleashing an idiotic rant on the disrespect of players for boycotting Wednesday’s game, Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen is taking a leave of absence.

“All I can say is they supported other issues nationally; they clearly did not support our city or our organization," Hansen said on Wednesday. "It’s a moment of sadness. It’s like somebody stabbed you and you’re trying to figure out a way to pull the knife out and move forward. That’s what it feels like. The disrespect is profound to me personally."

Hansen, who also owns Utah Royals FC (NWSL) and Real Monarchs (USL), also said he won’t be “inviting fans back to the stadium in the future” and planned to cut “40 to 50 jobs” after the boycott.

Former Real Salt Lake player Nick Rimando applauded the club’s “fight against racism” and was “disgusted” by the comments. Toronto FC’s Jozy Altidore said he’s involved in a group that’s ready to purchase the team from Hansen, who allegedly has a history of racist behavior:

“That’s just how he is,” longtime RSL employee Andy Williams told The Athletic. “He’s a f------ racist, to be honest. I’ve been in situations where it’s like [former LA Clippers owner] Donald Sterling. He says something, and it’s like, ‘Oh my god, what did he just say?’ It’s Donald Sterling part two. It’s just unbelievable. It’s crazy how he doesn’t see that the stuff that he says affects people.”

Also from The Athletic:

According to Williams, he, Hansen and several other members of RSL’s front office traveled from Salt Lake City to Dallas to see the club’s academy teams compete in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy playoffs on Sunday, June 26, 2016.

The night before, the RSL first team had lost 2–0 to FC Dallas in MLS play. While walking the fields at the USSDA playoffs, Hansen, Williams and the rest of the RSL front-office contingent came across Kellyn Acosta, a Black FC Dallas player. Then-RSL general manager Craig Waibel introduced Hansen to Acosta, then 21, who had scored a goal in Dallas’s victory over RSL the previous night.

“Waibel said, ‘Hey, Dell Loy, this is Kellyn Acosta, one of the guys who scored against us last night,’” recalled Williams. “Kellyn said hello, and the first comment that Dell Loy made was something like, ‘Hey Craig, when are we gonna lynch this guy?’ Kellyn was right there, he said this right in front of him. I just turned around and walked away, and left the conversation… I just walked away. I couldn’t even deal with it.”

NFL Roundup

Tons of random NFL nuggets this weekend: Titans’ safety Kenny Vaccaro said he won’t talk about football the entire season in light of police shootings … The Bears are distancing themselves from Brian Urlacher after social media posts … After reports the Dolphins were shopping former second-round pick Raekwon McMillan, they struck a deal with the Raiders … Bruce Arians and DeMaurice Smith are trading shots over protest comments … The seven teams getting hit the hardest by training camp injuries … Eagles’ former first-round pick Andre Dillard is out for the season … D’Andre Swift’s leg injury is a real concern … “If the NFL won’t force Daniel Snyder out, Washingtonians must do their part.”

What if...

...Urban Meyer didn’t retain Kyle Whittingham as Utah defensive coordinator when Meyer arrived in Salt Lake City in 2002? It might’ve affected dozens of college football programs and coaches.

Meyer was “ready” to hire his own coordinator after arriving from Bowling Green, he said recently. What if he did? I went down a fun rabbit hole to unravel the potential effects of Meyer’s decision 18 years later:

First, maybe Utah’s defense isn’t as dominant in 2003 and 2004. Maybe they don’t hold 20 of their 24 opponents under 30 points, maybe they don’t win 22 of 24 games, and maybe Meyer doesn’t become one of the most sought-after head coaches in college football history. Instead of hiring Meyer in December 2004, Florida hires Cal head coach Jeff Tedford, whom the Gators were reportedly highly interested in, along with Bobby Petrino, Bob Stoops, Kirk Ferentz and Butch Davis, though the latter three reportedly declined interest.

The entire breakdown is here.

Odds & Ends

Ranking the 11 college football games in Week 1 … Cliff Robinson passed away at 53 years old ... Phenomenal story on “The Lost Summer of Williamsport” without a Little League World Series for the first time in 73 years … Inside the 48 hours that brought back the NBA playoffs … The Mets can’t even spell the name of their GM … MLB Power Rankings and first-half awards for each team … There could be a Big Ten-Pac-12 scheduling agreement for the winter/spring … The NCAA may eliminate “bowl eligibility” for the 2020 season … Why Jay Wright is the best options for the Sixers.

Lorena Duran

The pure joy...

New Trailers

Follow me on Twitter, check out my podcast, and bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.