1. This is Sports Illustrated. The home of legendary writers such as Frank Deford, Tom Verducci and Dan Jenkins.

We should be above stooping to bathroom humor. However, I'm not above it.

Sometimes bathroom humor should be celebrated because it's funny and special. We have one of those cases right now.

As we told you Monday, Bucks guard George Hill revealed over the weekend that he was not on the court for the national anthem before Saturday's game because he uses the facilities before every game.

Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks went in-depth on this topic Monday with former NBA player Channing Frye, who had a lot to say, during a watch-along of the Bucks-Heat playoff game.

Frye tried to explain that for NBA players who have to share a locker room, it is imperative to find a cool toilet seat before a game.

"If you get a warm seat, you're like 'Ew, this is nasty,'" explained Frye.

Frye was just getting warmed up.

When Rooks expressed her amazement that Frye would actually sit on the toilet and not squat, Frye came back with back-to-back-back sentences that made for nothing short of an extraordinary explanation on why NBA players can't just squat to do their business.

"Dudes take 20-minute dumps. We're 7-foot. We take dinosaur dumps."

Some people will look at that quote and think, "Too much information." I look at that quote and say, "Thank you, Channing Frye, for the honesty and the content."

2. So much has been written about how the Bill Belichick–Cam Newton relationship would play out. Some people have even predicted that Jarrett Stidham will beat out Newton for the starting QB job. However, the Patriots coach appeared on SiriusXM radio yesterday and would not shut up about how wonderful Newton is. Belichick spent more than two straight minutes heaping praise on Newton's work ethic, personality and more.

3. Niners tight end George Kittle breaks up the monotony of practice by earnestly singing Avril Lavigne's "Sk8er Boi."

We'd like to request that Kittle gives us a performance of "Girlfriend" next since that's the best Avril song.

4. We've all wanted heel Roman Reigns for a long time, and it's finally here. And the turn has been done right so far, thanks to WWE's pairing Reigns with the always-entertaining Paul Heyman.



But Roman still has to do his part, and he seems to be all in based on this tweet Monday, in which he ripped a "fan" on Twitter.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of Brian Baumgartner's appearance on the SI Media Podcast this week, here's a scene we spent several minutes discussing.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Cam Newton. 2010 Iron Bowl. Watch him orchestrate a comeback from a 24-point deficit.

