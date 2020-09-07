In Monday’s Hot Clicks: an F1 driver goes head-first into the wall, how MLB teams generate fake crowd noise and more.

“It was a big crash. F--!”

Usually when you see a headline about a frightening crash in auto racing, you expect to see a car go spinning like a top or get tossed like a leaf in the wind. Ferrari F1 driver Charles LeClerc’s wreck at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday was scary for an entirely different reason.

LeClerc lost control coming around a curve and just collided head-first with the outside barrier. It looked absolutely brutal. Incredibly, LeClerc was unharmed in the collision. He wasn’t just able to walk away from the crash—he actually jogged off.

Equally impressive was LeClerc’s subdued reaction to his death-defying moment. The video of the crash Formula 1 shared on YouTube included audio of his communications with his race team. LeClerc could be heard saying, “That was a big crash. F---!”

The censored and edited version of the audio doesn’t paint the full picture, though. Another YouTube clip features more audio of LeClerc’s radio in the moments surrounding the crash. It gives a better sense of just how sudden the impact was, and how calm everyone remained after the crash.

“Are you OK?” a member of his crew asked, with only the slightest bit of concern.

The extended audio also includes a bunch more cursing from LeClerc, but you get the sense that it’s because he’s upset about having crashed out of the race, not because he’s in pain. At one point, LeClerc even apologized for crashing.

The best of SI

Novak Djokovic’s bizarre U.S. Open disqualification could derail his pursuit of GOAT status. ... Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy spoke about life inside the bubble and calling these unusual playoffs. ... Here is the inside story of how that fake crowd noise is getting pumped into baseball stadiums.

Around the sports world

Hall of Fame Cardinals outfielder Lou Brock died at age 81. ... More teams should do what the Dolphins have done, creating a page on the team website where players pronounce their own names. ... The Irish national lacrosse team gave up its spot in the 2022 World Games so that the Iroquois team, which had previously been ruled ineligible, can compete instead.

This was incredibly moving from Kirk Herbstreit

The Bucks are toast if Giannis is unavailable or even limited

Pretty sweet gig

“Fan” interference with no spectators in the stands

It’s a Cinderella story

That little guy got lucky

Making a Harambe reference in 2020 is so exceptionally lame

Mychal Thompson googled “Klay Thompson parents” and took a picture of his computer screen to find an old photo of him with his son

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo got ejected from the third deck

Tough break, Rudy

I’ve never seen a golf ball get stuck in the flag

Not sports

A man in France blew up part of his house while trying to kill a fly. ... Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate will host drive-in movies. ... After a weeks-long feud with the mayor of a small Connecticut city, John Oliver will have a sewer treatment plant named after him. ... A California wildfire was started by a pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party.

Incredible artwork at a train station in Japan

Science!

The climate is very normal

Over 50 hummingbirds trying to beat the heat in Southern California by finding some shade

A good song

