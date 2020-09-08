In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Lions lineman Frank Ragnow is starstruck by his new teammate, a wild block from Kawhi Leonard and more.

He played it cool, though

Growing up in Victoria, Minn., Lions center Frank Ragnow probably thought blocking for Adrian Peterson could happen only in his wildest dreams. And yet, Peterson is now Ragnow’s teammate in Detroit.

Ragnow, a first-round pick in 2018, is entering his third season as a starter on the Lions’ offensive line. Previously, he’s had the pleasure of blocking for guys like Ameer Abdullah, LeGarrette Blount and Kerryon Johnson. Now, after Peterson was let go by Washington, the Lions have added a surefire Hall of Famer to the running back room. It would be exciting for any young lineman, but especially so for the Minnesota native Ragnow.

“I was literally asking the o-line room like this past day how I should introduce myself because I was freaking out so much,” Ragnow told reporters on Monday. “What year was he drafted? What was it like, 2008 or something like that? I think I got a jersey right when he entered the league. I remember I mean, ‘A.D., All Day, baby.’

“I remember him running for 296 (yards) vs. the Chargers. I mean. Wild. Just wild. I can’t even describe it. My family is freaking out. All my friends back home are freaking out. That’s pretty cool.”

Peterson was actually drafted in 2007, about three weeks before Ragnow turned 11. By the time Ragnow had graduated from Chanhassen High School and enrolled at Arkansas, Peterson was a Vikings legend, so you can understand why Ragnow is overjoyed to be sharing a locker room with him. Somehow, he managed to control himself when he first met Peterson, though.

“Hey, I’m Frank,” Ragnow said his introduction went. “I just kept it cool.”

But on the inside, Ragnow said he was thinking, “I’m Frank and I’m from Minnesota and oh my gosh, oh my gosh.”

Ragnow is letting his inner fan come out a little bit, though. He said he asked his mom to see whether she could find the Peterson jersey he had growing up so that the man himself could autograph it.

The best of SI

Upon his departure from the NBA bubble, Chris Mannix reflects on his one-of-a-kind experience. ... Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is chasing something that hasn’t been accomplished since 1935. ... The defending champion Nationals could face a long road back to World Series contention.

Around the sports world

Former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky said he had an offensive coordinator fall asleep in the booth while his team had the ball. ... A high-ranking IOC member says the Tokyo Games are going forward next year no matter what. ... Commentator Mike Sexton, who helped turn pro poker into a sporting event, has died. ... How Army and BYU cobbled together whole new football schedules after the pandemic wrecked their old ones. ... Two English soccer players were sent home by the national team for breaking quarantine by inviting women to their hotel rooms and now could face a fine from Icelandic authorities. ... CBS is developing a TV series based on Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson’s post-retirement career owning a funeral home.

All Kawhi needed was one of his (very long) fingers

Jorge Mateo zoomed around the bases here for a walk-off run

Pat Beverly isn’t afraid to make enemies

Playing for the Mets sounds like a blast

Drama!

They gave the guy only one game—in a pandemic!

Not ideal, indeed

The Yankees gave up 10 runs in one inning

Tony Hawk skating a re-creation of the warehouse level from THPS

The weather isn’t even close to the wildest thing about this clip

Not sports

An orca that became famous for carrying its dead calf for 17 days has given birth again. ... A woman on plane in Ukraine, apparently fed up with sitting on the tarmac for too long, opened the aircraft’s door and walked out onto the wing.

A company in Japan tested a flying car

This is how Tom Cruise spent the first day of filming the new Mission Impossible movie

