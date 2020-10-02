In Friday’s Hot Clicks: a very bad night for the very bad Jets, the latest from the MLB playoffs and more.

His days are numbered

New York football is a disaster this season. The Jets and Giants have played seven games total and never really threatened to win any of them. While the Giants have suffered from a combination of injuries and old fashioned ineptitude, the Jets have an air of Mets-style disfunction around them. When they lose, they at least have the decency to find interesting and increasingly embarrassing ways to do it.

Take Thursday night’s loss to the Broncos for example. Not only did the Jets drop a game at home to a previously winless team playing a third-string quarterback, they did it in a way that pissed off the opposing coach and the mother of their own star rookie.

The talent and potential of rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton, a 6' 7", 364-pound fleet-footed block of granite, has been just about the only bright spot for the Jets this year. The No. 11 pick in this year’s draft entered the game hampered by a shoulder injury. He hadn’t practiced fully in the lead-up to the game but the Jets decided to dress him “in case of emergency” and start Chuma Edoga in his place. Edoga was injured early in the first quarter and Becton entered the game. He tried to play, but the shoulder was clearly bothering him.

Becton’s mother, Semone, retweeted a pair of former NFL linemen criticizing the Jets for inserting Becton into the game, including this harsh assessment from ex-Giants lineman Geoff Schwartz.

Becton was eventually pulled from the game, hopefully without damaging the shoulder any further, and his mom deleted the Schwartz retweet.

Not content with risking the health of their own players, the Jets coaching staff also went after the Broncos later in the game.

The Jets actually had a chance to win this game, taking possession trailing by two with 3:08 left in the game and all three timeouts in their pocket, but then turned the ball over on downs and allowed a 43-yard touchdown to Melvin Gordon on the very next play. After another turnover-on-downs gave the Broncos possession with 1:03 on the clock and a nine-point lead, everyone could see that the game was all but over. Not Adam Gase, though.

Gase used his last two timeouts after Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien kneeled to run down the clock. Denver attempted to convert on a fourth-and-long with a pass to run off the final few seconds and Steve McLendon was called for roughing the passer.

It was the kind of dirty play you’d expect to see from a Gregg Williams defense, and Broncos coach Vic Fangio wasn’t happy about it. After the clock hit triple-zeroes, Fangio told his team to skip the usual postgame pleasantries and head right to the locker room.

It wasn’t a social distancing thing, either. Fangio was afraid of things popping off after what happened at the end there.

At this point, Gase has to know he’s a dead man walking. His actions on Thursday night made it obvious that he knows his days in New York are limited. Risking the long-term health of the franchise’s second most valuable asset and calling timeouts after the game was out of reach just reeks of desperation. His job is reportedly safe for now, but his days are certainly numbered.

The best of SI

Michael McKnight weighs in from Los Angeles on the strangeness of playoff baseball in an empty park. ... Why doesn’t college football have a strict mask policy for coaches like the NFL? ... This is somewhat of a golden era for American male soccer players in Europe.

Around the sports world

An American cyclist was suspended after sending a pro-Trump tweet. ... The Falcons are going to use drones to spray disinfectant all over their stadium. ... Danny Ainge says Kemba Walker was dealing with some kind of injury in the NBA bubble.

The Padres are fun as hell

In-game interviews are indisputably good, actually

He got every bit of that one

Sam Darnold makes about one cool every game and everything else is misery for the Jets

I love when a QB gets out and blocks

Check out the two stadium workers celebrating in the outfield

Awesome angle of Ozuna’s homer

I will watch every miked-up video

Nice moment from the Ravens’ star corner

That looks like too many people!

I guess this sounds marginally safer

Come on, guys

The XFL is plotting a return in 2022

Every Kyrie interview is an adventure

Raise your hand if you thought Eli could do 100 pushups

Not sports

A court in Ireland ruled that Subway’s bread can’t legally be called “bread.” ... A Scottish woman’s 28 Eminem tattoos were confirmed as a Guinness world record. ... A Florida woman lost out on a $1,000 lottery prize when the winning ticket got lost in the mail. ... NASA is sending a brand-new microgravity toilet to the International Space Station.

The trailer for the Borat sequel just came out

The new James Bond movie still hasn’t come out but the video for Billie Eilish’s theme song just dropped

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.